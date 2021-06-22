Mercedes blames computers for Hamilton’s defeat in France

06/22/2021

On at 17:03 CEST

At Mercedes they remain disappointed after the results of the French Grand Prix in which Hamilton lost the race against Verstappen’s successful strategy and Checo Pérez ended up snatching the podium from Valtteri Bottas. As a result, Verstappen took even further distance from Hamilton in leading the drivers ‘world championship and Mercedes fell away in the battle for the constructors’ world championship. The Brit was leading the race until Red Bull surprised Mercedes with a two-stop strategy and an undercut to Hamilton that finally left him second.

Andrew Sholvin, track engineer, is very disappointed with the result and assured that Sunday “was a frustrating day, we had a good opportunity to win and take both drivers to the podium, so the result is obviously very disappointing”. Sholvin was initially confident in the pit stop strategy: “We activated the stops ourselves with Valtteri who was fighting tire vibration and that caused him to enter earlier than we wanted. Obviously, Max Verstappen took the next lap to protect himself against Valtteri, but with Lewis with just over three seconds to spare, we thought he would have enough protectionn against Verstappen, but it was not. ”

Sholvin admitted that Sunday’s Num degradation levels exceeded the team’s expectations, and by the time they considered making a second stop with Hamilton, it was too late and they knew the strategy would not work: “We could see that the degradation It was bigger than expected, but we distrust the two-stop strategy with Lewis, since we would have to go to Pérez, who had relatively new tires; once Max made the move, our best bet was to see if we could hold on, but unfortunately the race was a couple of laps too long for us, “Sholvin explained.

Mercedes engineer thinks they relied too much on computers and they thought that they would be safe from the Verstappen undercut, but it was not the case, and they still do not understand where the fault lies: “our models told us that we would have been fine, there is something we have to review and understand. We have to dig deep to understand how they undercut us from so far back “confessed Sholvin. Bottas also failed to defend the position against Verstappen, who passed him quickly and managed to get closer to Hamilton even faster than they expected.

Now from Mercedes they must focus on finding the faults and preparing for the next races in which if they want to have options to take the title they will have to be perfect with their strategies: “We don’t have much time to prepare for the next race and there are some areas where we know we can do a better job; We clearly have a decent car, we need to find more speed and we need to be perfect in our strategies but we are happy to be back on track this week “concluded the Mercedes.