Mercedes benz’s first electric truck debuts at the end of the month

The Mercedes Benz’s first electric truck is just around the corner as the German brand scheduled its world debut at the end of June with what will also become the world’s first mass-produced heavy-duty electric truck. At least in the western world.

With this release, Mercedes Benz accelerated and beat Tesla that has been moving forward with the proposal for years Semitruck of which hardly any prototypes are known.

Furthermore, the production of Mercedes Benz eActros It will start this year after its debut was made official next June 30th.

The brand for now has been airtight over spec of this new electric truck But what is known is that the project, which started in 2016, was delivered to dozens of clients since 2018 so that they will carry out different tests of load, autonomy and efficiency.

These tests served the brand to configure the new Mercedes Benz eActros according to the work needs of their clients and added more than 500 thousand kilometers for the adjustments of the new electric truck.

The Mercedes Benz eActros will have the capacity to transport 18 to 25 tons of cargo and for customers who already handled it, the great torque, power and smooth handling.

The eActros will be manufactured in Rhein, Germany and will usher in the era 100% electric for Mercedes Benz.

In the different tests the eActros electric trucks fulfilled several challenging tasks when transporting products refrigerated powered, used as a plant vehicle to supply components for production, others performed garbage collection with waste containers and another was used with a mixer for the food industry. cement.