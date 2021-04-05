Mercedes benz would work on an electric g-class

Ola Kallenius, CEO of Daimler, has already said that an electric variant of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is inevitable, and recent applications to the European Union Intellectual Property Office would indicate that the brand is indeed heading in that direction. The applications would have been for the EQG 560 and EQG 580 references.

As is usual in cases of this type, the brand has not officially ruled on the matter, while it is well known that the fact of that it is applied to a patent does not mean that the brand plans a new reference rather, they would simply want to prevent someone else from taking the name “just in case” (just in case).

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

But if for a moment we assume that these applications were for new variants, the idea does not sound far-fetched. Just as the Mercedes-Benz EQS is the electric variant of the S-Class, the EQA of the GLA and EQC of the GLC, we easily realize that the EQG would be the electric version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

In the same way, if we base ourselves on the EQS 580 would have 516 electric horsepower and 828 Nm of torque, we could say that a future Mercedes-Benz EQG 580 would have similar performance figures.

The tradition of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class would have us assume that its future and still hypothetical electric variant would retain its off-road capabilities and differential locks, but both this and the platform you are going to use (whether it adapts the current one or goes to the EVA) is a little more complicated to know at the moment. Also, being in what would be an early development phase, there is also no talk of possible launch dates. Sure, assuming there is indeed going to be an electric Class.