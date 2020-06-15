As of June, all automobile plants have been restarting activities in a coordinated manner, the company reported.

By: Brenda Garza

Monterrey.- After the suspension period of production caused by the pandemic of COVID-19, auto plants Mercedes Benz have successfully restarted the production Step by Step.

The measure applied from June and involved the startup of all the plants of Mercedes Benz AG in the world.

The automotive company reported that upon resuming the production in a coordinated way they continue with their electrical and product offensive, and therefore also serve their largest sales market in China, where the company is experiencing a significant increase in demand again.

On the restart of activities, Jörg Burzer, member of the Board of Directors of Mercedes Benz AG, Management Production and Supply Chain commented, « I am glad that we are gradually restarting our production in a coordinated way. «

« Flexibility is what counts here. Plant flexibility is one of our strategic approaches in production and that has helped us in this increase.

Our first priority is to further contain the spread of pandemic of COVID-19 and provide a safe working environment for our employees, suppliers and service providers. We are producing in accordance with comprehensive safety measures and will increase our production step by step, « he added

For Mexico, the corporate, as well as the points of sale, will be resuming operations in accordance with the provisions of the activity light and in accordance with the recommendations of the federal and local government.

« So, taking the appropriate measures in terms of health and distance, we will soon be ready to meet again at events and in our dealer network, » he stressed.

It is worth mentioning that this year, Mercedes Benz It will start producing the new S-Class at the new « Factory 56 » in Sindelfingen, which will open in September 2020.