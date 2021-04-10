Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 319 Petronas Edition by Kegger, the best truck crane you can buy

In 1995, Mercedes Benz introduced the world to the Sprinter, a light commercial vehicle that has served both to create vans and trucks. Although it is not the typical model that one thinks of when mentioning the signature of the three-pointed star, the truth is that it has gained the support of professionals and individuals on its own merits. That is why a workshop in Poland wanted to honor her with the special edition Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 319 Petronas Edition by Kegger.

As you can see, this is a highly modified Sprinter in a truck-crane configuration, so you can go to circuit runs with your Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series or a classic 300 SL “Gullwing” without fear of damaging them by the way. Well, to steal more glances in the parking lot than the two Teutonic sports cars put together, as this special edition is as bold in design as is its exclusivity. Kegger, based in Bolesławiec, western Poland, will only make 25 units.

On an aesthetic level, the Sprinter 319 Petronas Edition by Kegger boasts several redesigned components, including an all-new front bumper with larger air intakes and a sport-cut lower lip. The grille has been blackened and the 18-inch black alloy wheels with a thin blue-green stripe provide the visual reference to the colors of the Mercedes-AMG car in the Formula 1 world championship, with the presence of the main sponsors of the team.

If we get on board, the cabin has been fully reupholstered in leather and Alcantara with contrasting blue-green stitching, a detail present on the seats, on the dashboard, on the door panels and on the roof. Extra isolation measures have also been added to reduce the level of outside noise and create space for the hi-fi audio system and subwoofer to shine. Of course, things like a reversing camera or adaptive cruise control are also standard equipment.

To ensure this special edition can be comfortably used as a long-haul crane, a self-leveling air suspension – something truly unique in a crane – and a fixed platform with generous spaces on the sides to fit the relevant tool kit, and the racing suit and helmet. The platform is accessed via a pair of electrically operated retractable ramps that make it much easier to get on and off our prized six-figure supercar.

Although in the engine compartment of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 319 Petronas Edition by Kegger we would love to see a powerful engine in line with the exterior design, the truth is that there are no big surprises. This special edition houses the most powerful unit that can be mounted in the German light commercial, a block 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 with 190 hp and 440 Nm that are piped to the rear axle via a seven-speed automatic transmission, the same setup you’d find on a model Sprinter 319 CDI.

Thanks to the slightly unique nature of this construction, it is not exactly an inexpensive crane. We talk about a starting price of 125,000 euros before tax, but it is the price to pay for a handmade creation inspired by the world of competition and so limited. In addition, we are possibly facing the most attractive and comfortable crane truck of recent years, words that are not usually associated with a commercial vehicle destined for the hardest work. It is an item for those who want it, not for those who need it.

Source: Kegger

Via: Auto Motor Und Sport

