Mercedes-Benz has gone a step further in the electrification of its vehicles for public transport. A very important step, in fact, because he has presented his first electric bus with solid electrolyte batteries: the new Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G. According to the German manufacturer, six different cities have already formalized 60 orders for this new bus.

In the Mercedes electric bus range we already knew the eCitaro, a 12-meter rigid bus with capacity for up to 90 passengers. The last member in the range is the new Mercedes eCitaro G, a 18 meter articulated electric bus in length and capacity for 146 passengers (41 seated and 104 standing) that will be available with various technologies for your battery. It equips two cubic ZF electric motors with 340 HP of total power and 980 Nm of torque.

Two options: lithium ion batteries or lithium polymer batteries with solid electrolyte

The eCitaro G will launch as a start with NMC lithium ion batteries, just like the eCitaro. Throughout this year, Mercedes-Benz is expected to increase the performance of the bus with a new generation of batteries, although with the same technology, and will increase the capacity from 292 kWh to 396 kWh (with the consequent increase in autonomy).

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G.

Optionally, a second technology will be offered: the desired solid electrolyte batteries, which promise higher energy density, more autonomy and a longer lifespan than conventional lithium-ion batteries. Chemically speaking, they are lithium polymer batteries, and do not require the use of cobalt, nickel, or manganese. Equipped with seven battery modules, the Mercedes eCitaro G will offer a total capacity of 441 kWh with solid electrolyte batteries.

Starting in 2022, a fuel cell will be offered as a range extender

However, Mercedes notes that batteries with solid electrolyte are still “extremely” limited for fast charging, so this technology covers other usage profiles than conventional lithium-ion batteries.

The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G can carry up to 146 passengers.

For this reason, the German company will follow the strategy of offering both technologies to suit different types of clients and routes. Further, from 2022 Mercedes will incorporate a fuel cell as a range extender, thus increasing the autonomy between charges of both the eCitaro and the eCitaro G.

The arrival of batteries with solid electrolyte in practice, in real use, is undoubtedly very good news that in some way strengthens the promises of this technology. However, still important data on technical characteristics remains to be known of the batteries that Mercedes has not announced. Data such as specific energy or lifetime charge / discharge cycles.