Mercedes-Benz will surprise with the launch of the E-Class including a new generation of steering wheels with touch technology

Mercedes Benz has set out to innovate in both design and technology that will incorporate its new cars, especially in the flyers, because the new Mercedes E-Class, will hit the market with a touch technology steering wheel, which would mark a new era in the evolution of Mercedes.

The new Mercedes steering wheels will have 3 spokes for conventional versions and double horizontal spokes for versions. AMG. The novelty is that they have touch surfaces that combine physical buttons incorporated together with surfaces capable of recognizing keystrokes and gestures.

Interior of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Credit: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz.

According to the Diariomotor portal, these steering wheels have been designed to improve semi-autonomous driving, something they achieve thanks to capacitive sensors that recognize if the driver has his hands on the steering wheel. With these sensors, the system will stop forcing the driver to have to move the steering wheel when activating automated driving, which improves comfort markedly.

Before the launch of this second generation, a question arises, and that is precisely if the tactile steering wheels will be more intuitive and therefore less distracting. This can only be known once the new one is tested. Mercedes E-Class and its also new steering wheels, although we could suppose that the control of the functions has been optimized and simplified.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2020.

Credit: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz.

Even with all the spectacular news sounds, one of the situations against is that to date this type of touch surfaces have not managed to offer precise control for scales where we can go through various levels. An example of this is the radio volume control or the cruise control safety distance.

