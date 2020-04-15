Audi launched a challenge for all its followers, but never imagined that Mercedes-Benz would answer in a surprising way and here is the result

As part of the initiatives of Audi to keep fans entertained during the quarantine caused by the COVID-19, the car company launched a challenge on social networks, the famous #FourRingsChallenge.

The challenge was represent the Audi logo in the most unusual way possible.

“Let’s use our time at home to be creative. Use your imagination to create the four rings, ”the company wrote, in a video shared on its Twitter account.

Let‘s use our time at home to get creative.

Use your imagination to create the four rings

and share it with us using:#FourRingsChallenge #AudiTogether pic.twitter.com/WcLecCI40M – Audi (@Audi) April 3, 2020

Any person could join the challenge and use their imagination to upload their creations on social networks using hashtags #FourRingsChallenge and #AudiTogether. According to the Actualidad RT portal, in recognition of the call, Audi He gathered in a short the works of the participants and thanked the wide acceptance of the initiative.

Our global community has used their time to be creative in the #FourRingsChallenge. Do you think you can do better? Join up! #AudiTogether pic.twitter.com/ceJXUM1nE3 – AudiLatam (@AudiLatam) April 7, 2020

However, no one imagined, not even Audi, that one of its strongest competitors, Mercedes Benz, Would also accept the challenge and shared this week a video in which one AMG C63, one of the favorite cars of Mercedes fans, skidded to get draw the Audi logo on the asphalt.

“As we are all united in the same passion, here we go with our creative contribution. Audi, we hope you like the result, ”wrote Mercedes-Benz.

Hey Audi, #FourRingsChallenge accepted! As we’re all united in the same passion, here we go with our creative contribution. @Audi, we hope you like the result and show us how your handwriting looks like.😉 # Audi #Drift # C63 #DrivingPerformance Posted by Mercedes-AMG on Thursday, April 9, 2020

**********

It may interest you.

.