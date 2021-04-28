Mercedes-benz hybrid vehicles in colombia 2021 lineup

At Mercedes-Benz, EQ stands for Electric Intelligence and is the sub-brand that brings together the products and services for electric mobility.

Within its segments, EQ BOOST, which refers to non-plug-in hybrid vehicles with mild hybrid technology, and EQ POWER, which refers to the brand’s plug-in hybrid vehicles, are available for Colombia.

09. Mercedes Benz GLC 300

Currently in Colombia in the EQ Boost segment are the following vehicles: GLE 450 4MATIC, GLE 450 4MATIC Coupé, GLS 450 4MATIC, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupé and the most recent launch of the brand in the country, the sedan E350 AMG Line and E 53 4MATIC.

As for EQ POWER there are 2 options: GLC 300 e 4MATIC and GLC 300 e 4MATIC Coupé.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC +

The main benefits offered by the EQ sub-brand are mainly reductions in emissions and fuel consumption, electric autonomy for a range of mileage (EQ Power) and the exemption of peak and plate in the main cities of the country.

In diesel, the options start with a GLC 200 d 4MATIC with 161 hp up to the GLC 300 d 4MATIC has 241 hp and 500 Nm of torque.