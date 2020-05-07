Mercedes has started receiving orders in Spain for the new 4Matic Coupé Mercedes GLE 350, its latest model to receive EQ Power plug-in hybrid technology. After introducing this technology in the standard bodywork GLE, now it arrives at the Mercedes GLE Coupe with the same mechanics but with a sportier and more aerodynamic bodywork that has allowed electric autonomy to reach the magical figure of 100 kilometers.

A huge battery for a plug-in hybrid that allows 100 km of electric autonomy to be approved

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 in Coupé has a plug-in hybrid mechanic that combines a 2.0-cylinder diesel engine with 194 hp of power, together with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that delivers 136 hp and 440 Nm of torque. The total power of the system is 320 horsepower, with 700 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9G-Tronic torque converter automatic transmission. It is capable of 0 to 100 km / h in 6.9 seconds and reaches 210 km / h of top speed.

One of the highlights of this model is its lithium ion battery, which with 31.2 kWh capacity it is much larger than usual in plug-in hybrid cars. The battery is so large, in fact, that Mercedes has had to redesign the rear subframe in order to accommodate it (remember that it is a model originally designed to carry combustion engines).

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 Coupé is now on sale.

Thanks to this battery, the car homologates a 100 km autonomy (WLTP) in fully electric mode, reason why it receives the environmental label ‘0 emissions’ from the DGT. The battery supports fast charging in direct current thanks to which it can recharge from 10 to 80% in 20 minutes, and from 10 to 100% in about 30 minutes. Obviously, it also supports charging in alternating current to be able to charge it at home.

In addition to the usual ‘Comfort’, ‘Eco’ and ‘Offroad’ driving modes, the 4MATIC Coupé GLE 350 has two specific programs: ‘Electric’ and ‘Battery Level’. In the ‘Electric’ program, the car moves only thanks to the battery and the electric motor, and can reach a speed of up to 160 km / h. It has an energy recovery system in braking, and it is possible to select five different levels of recovery through the paddles located behind the steering wheel.

The ‘Battery Level’ mode uses only the heat engine to maintain the state of charge of the battery at a certain level. There is also an automatic mode of operation for the hybrid system, in which the car combines both thrusters in the most convenient way at all times.

It will arrive in summer from 87,675 euros and with generous standard equipment

With this model there are already 12 plug-in hybrids in the current Mercedes range. The German manufacturer will start marketing this model in Spain next summer, at a price that will start from 87,675 euros. That represents an increase of 10,575 euros compared to € 77,100 that will cost the Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 with a normal body.

Digital instrumentation of the Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 Coupé.

This plug-in hybrid version will come standard with more equipment than usual in other versions, a fairly generous endowment that includes:

Blind Spot Assist and Active Lane Departure Detector

Cruise control with active braking

Traffic sign recognition

MBUX multimedia system with browser and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless charging system for mobile devices

Parking assistant with 360º camera and active guidance lines

LED headlights with automatic low beam lights

Heated front seats

AIRMATIC air suspension

Keyless start and boot lid with electric opening

Aerodynamic package

AMG Line exterior

20 inch wheels

Power folding and rear-view mirrors

