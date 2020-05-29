Its mechanical range will be fully electrified

An increase in dimensions is expected

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 2022 is the new generation of the German SUV. It will be a little larger than the current one and will have a wide range of electrified motors in its offer.

The new generation of Mercedes-Benz GLC It already completes its first days of testing ahead of a launch expected in 2022. Then it will replace the SUV that has just been renovated, and will again face rivals such as the BMW X3, the Audi Q5 or the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 2022: EXTERIOR

The first sighted units of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 2022 They allow to intuit under camouflage an SUV with a lower roof line than the current one, in addition to a greater length and a wheelbase that also grows. The current one is 4.67 meters long and has a battle of 2.87 meters. It is particularly striking along the hood.

The new generation of the German SUV will include new wheel designs, some with aerodynamic properties.

MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 2022: INTERIOR

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 2022 it will take an important technological leap inside. The latest evolution of the MBUX system is expected, in addition to the presence of two digital screens, one for this and the other for the control panel.

The signature of the star will include in this SUV its latest advances in terms of driving aids and safety systems.

MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 2022: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of Mercedes-Benz GLC 2022 it will have only electrified motors. Some will be ‘mild-hybrid’ and others will be plug-in hybrids. In any case, there will be both four and six cylinder gasoline and diesel units.

MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 2022: PRICE

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC 2022 It still has no price, although it will not differ in excess of that announced by the current model, which starts in our country at 50,700 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/29/2020 The first details of the new generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLC come to light.

