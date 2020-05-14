The starting price of the German SUV is 40,150 euros

Offers several mechanical options in both Diesel and gasoline

The Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 is an SUV that, despite its compact size, offers an interior with up to seven seats and various mechanical options in both Diesel and gasoline, all with automatic transmission. It is available from 40,150 euros.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 It had a peculiar birth due to the little time difference that existed between the launch of the conceptual variant and that of the series model. First, during the month of April 2019, a prototype with a clear ‘off-road’ orientation arrived. A little more than two months later the series model was released, which softened its image somewhat but maintained two of the keys to the ‘concept’, its relatively compact size and an interior with seven seats.

Due to its size it is in the same league as models such as the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, the BMW X3 or the Audi Q5.

MERCEDES-BENZ GLB 2020: OUTDOOR

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 It is an SUV with a more rustic image than the rest of the range of the star brand and that, by size, is located between the GLA and the GLC, much closer to the latter.

His measurements are 4.62 meters long, 1.82 wide and 1.65 high, while his battle goes up to 2.83.

For the rest, its exterior highlights the possibility of having headlights Multibeam led, capable of adapting in the best way to the different conditions that we find ourselves.

MERCEDES-BENZ GLB 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 It is the one that attracts most of the eyes. The reason? The option of accommodating seven seats, something that is not common in models of its size, although the rear row of seats is reserved for people not particularly tall.

The central row – or the rear row in the five-seat versions – allows a longitudinal displacement of 15 centimeters that influences the load capacity of the boot. In the five-seater versions it moves between 560 and 1,755 liters, the latter if these seats are lowered.

In terms of design, this SUV offers solutions similar to those of the latest launches of the brand, with a dashboard where the two adjoining digital displays of the instrumentation and the multimedia system, which is the MBUX, they take center stage.

MERCEDES-BENZ GLB 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 has a wide list of driving aids derived from the S-Class, among which are the Distronic adaptive speed control, capable of adjusting speed according to curves and other traffic circumstances, or the active lane maintenance system, to which all those who opt for the parking assistance system must add Parktronic, a function capable of automatically re-driving after a stop.

MERCEDES-BENZ GLB 2020: MECHANICAL

The initial mechanical range of Mercedes GLB 2019 It offers various options in both gasoline and Diesel, all four-cylinder and with automatic dual-clutch transmission – seven or eight speeds depending on the version. The gasoline offering starts with a 1.33-liter, 136-horsepower block and a maximum torque of 200 Newton meters. Above is another version of this same block with 163 horses, while the top of the range, AMG apart, is the 2.0 of 224 horses, already with a 4Matic all-wheel drive system as standard.

In Diesel the offer is limited to a 2.0-liter block that is offered with 150 horses with both two and four-wheel drive and with 190 only with 4Matic all-wheel drive.

In the all-wheel drive versions, the Dynamic Select mode selector has a special influence, since the torque distribution between both axles varies. In Eco and Comfort 80% of the torque is sent to the front axle, while in Sport this figure drops to 70%. For Off-Road mode, which is sold as part of an extra package, the deal is 50%.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 It incorporates McPherson suspensions at the front and multi-link at the rear, although as an option you can always opt for the adaptive suspension of the German brand.

MERCEDES-BENZ GLB 2020: PRICES

The Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 starts from 40,150 euros for the 136 horsepower gasoline version. The 163 increases its bill to a minimum of 42,675 euros, while the 224 horsepower engine starts from 55,000 euros. In Diesel key, it costs 42,675 euros – GLB 200d, 150 horses -, 45,000 euros – GLB 200 d 4MATIC, 150 horses – and 47,350 euros – GLB 220 d 4MATIC, 190 horses.

UPDATE RECORD

DATE UPGRADE 05/14/2020 Mercedes-Benz confirms a new access engine for the GLB. 11/27/2019 Prices for Spain confirmed. 08/13/2019 Starting price in Germany. 06/11/2019 Mercedes-Benz presents the GLB.

