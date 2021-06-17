Mercedes benz g-class from brabus: 4×4 ‘rocket’ with 900hp and carbon overdose

The German modifier Brabus was just overcome when configuring the Mercedes benz g class more powerful today, as it has almost 900 horsepower and more of 1,000 Nm of torque and also a very aggressive look that will surely divide opinions.

This imposing and powerful Mercedes G-Class by Brabus has by name 900 Rocket and it is a modification that the German specialist made on the second generation of the edition AMG of this 4×4 that came out in 2018.

Starting with the exterior aesthetics, the Brabus 900 Rocket has an overdose of parts in carbon fiber that highlights the more aggressive side of the Mercedes AMG G63 from which it departed. The main piece is the hood with double air inlet that contrasts with the color of the bodywork and the big wheel arches are made of the same material.

Smaller are the pieces in carbon fiber for the grill frame and fabric and for the front lower deflector. But they are still in the sides, since the frames of the air inlets behind the wheels and in the back the huge functional upper spoiler is the main protagonist and this element is joined by a deflector bottom and a diffuser, all in the same material.

This shocking exterior is complemented by new sporty-looking bombers, the double side exhaust pipe, wheels Brabus Monoblock Z by 24 inches with exclusive design and in carbon fiber and special paint Stealth gray with details painted in red but the options of shades are limitless.

If the exterior is striking, perhaps excessively, the inside it’s from the other world. The Mercedes benz g class It has four bucket seats that are lined with new padded black leather upholstery and are heated and ventilated. The carbon fiber also extends to the cab trim for the dash and center console and the matching red accents, as well as aluminum pedals and stainless steel footboard protectors with the logo of Brabus illuminated.

In the back, retractable tables, heated or cooled cup holders, a refrigerated compartment and a 4.3 inch touch control panel to operate the audio and entertainment system. As well as ambient lighting and red accents in combination.

Regarding the mechanics. Brabus started from the engine V8 biturbo of 4 liters that has the Mercedes AMG G63 and increased the displacement. Thus, the Brabus Rocket 900 is left with a block of 4.5 liters with bigger turbochargers, a new crankshaft and pistons, special connecting rods and new measurements for the tours.

They were also incorporated BoostXtra valves, high-pressure pumps, a special intake system, free-flowing metal catalyst, and larger tailpipes with active fin and adjusted the ECU software with a new mapping for injection, ignition and pressure control.

With these changes, the Class g it was like a square racing car because it has a power of 888 horses, which are 309HP more than editing AMG G63, and was left with a huge torque of 1,250 Nm which had to be reduced to 1,050 from the 2,900 rpm by electronic limitation to protect the wheels and the powertrain.

This leaves you as a 4×4 racing car which can accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 3.7 seconds, which is impressive considering its cubic profile and total weight of 2,560 kg. Its top speed is, once again, limited to 280 kph.

In other sections, this 4×4 It has an automatic gearbox of 9 speed and left untouched the permanent all-wheel drive system has differentials of controlled lock electronically.

Instead, the suspension of this Mercedes Benz G-Class was modified. It received special springs and a system called Brabus RideControl with electrically adjustable shock absorbers that ‘stuck’ it almost 5 centimeters more to the floor than the original.

Also has professional brakes with perforated and ventilated steel brake discs 400 mm and fixed calipers at the front and discs 370 mm with floating clamps at the rear.

East Brabus Rocket 900 It is so exclusive that only 25 units, each with a starting price of more than Half a million dollars.



Other modifications of Brabus on the G-Class had reached up to 800 horsepower.

