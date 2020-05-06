It has a 116 horsepower motor

Two batteries of different capacity are offered

The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter 2020 is put on sale in Spain with a 116 horsepower motor that can be powered by two different batteries, the largest capable of offering up to 168 kilometers of autonomy.

The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter 2020 It is the electric version of the star brand merchandise vehicle, which already has the eVito in this field. It is manufactured in the same plant as the combustion versions, located in Düsseldorf, Germany. The Sprinter Conventional celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020.

MERCEDES-BENZ eSPRINTER 2020: DESIGN

The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter 2020 It is a vehicle that hardly differs aesthetically from the combustion model. Its length is 6.09 meters and its maximum load capacity is 1,038 kilos in 11 cubic meters of volume.

The maximum total weight allowed is 3,500 kilos.

The control panel is practically identical to the one already known with the exception of the right indicator, which is specific to an electric vehicle.

MERCEDES-BENZ eSPRINTER 2020: MECHANICAL

The engine of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter 2020 It is a three phase, six pole asynchronous induction electric. Its exchange ratio is fixed. It weighs 125 kilos.

The power of the propeller is 85 kilowatts, whose thermal equivalent are 116 horses. The maximum torque is 295 Newton meter.

Mercedes-Benz makes two different batteries available to the customer, which in any case are located under the floor of the vehicle. The first is from 41 kilowatt hours gross capacity and ensures a range of 120 kilometers. The second raises this figure to 55 kilowatt hours and offers 168 kilometers of autonomy. The warranty for the batteries is 8 years or 160,000 kilometers.

The batteries are charged through the connector located under the star emblem on the front grill. Accepts continuous and alternating load. It can be recharged both in public places and in domestic environments –Shuko / Wallbox–.

With a 7.4 kilowatt three-phase charging infrastructure, the charging time varies between six or eight hours depending on the chosen battery. At a 20 kilowatt charging point the battery recovers 10% to 80% of its charge in 70 or 90 minutes, whereas if an 80 kilowatt point is used, something that requires optional equipment, this time is reduced to 25 minutes .

MERCEDES-BENZ eSPRINTER 2020: PRICE

The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter 2020 It is for sale in Spain from 53,050 euros or for 499 euros per month with Alternative financing for four years and 20% of the entry that includes four years of maintenance.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/06/2020 Mercedes-Benz puts the eSprinter 2020 on sale in Spain.

.