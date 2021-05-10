Mercedes benz eqt concept: the new German van with ‘French flavor’

Mercedes Benz it is preparing a new compact van to renew its line of this type of vehicle that usually ends up more as utility vehicles than for private uses. The van, for now in the prototype phase, has for EQT name what you anticipate will have an edit 100% electric born of it EQ range of the brand and it is also known that it will share a platform with the current Renault Kangoo.

This means the next arrival of a new T-Class, that it is a compact van and that thanks to the association between Mercedes and Renault will share the same platform with the current Kangoo who just received a new generation.

This means that the van will have the same engines conventional Renault origin that has an engine 1.3 liters gasoline and 1.5 diesel and the question remains as to whether it will use the same platform as the electric variant of the Kangoo EV which has a 44kWh battery and a range of 270 kilometers per charge or a more capable and powerful edition would be opted for.

In size, the new Mercedes van, the T-Class 2021, would retain the same proportions of the Renault Kangoo with a length of almost 5 meters, 4.94m and similar cargo and passenger location solutions.

And what part does Mercedes Benz put for its new van?

So, from the architecture of the Renault kangoo, Mercedes will dress its new van Class T, both outside and inside.

What the Mercedes EQT prototype It is a total change in its external appearance and that is more oriented to be present in the future electric model of the van, with a huge front grill that integrates the led lights very thin and in a front that is derived from the EQS truck which is the largest of the brand’s new electric range.

Is Grill It is apparently closed and is adorned with stars that offer an illumination that surely only belongs to the prototype, as well as the recessed handles.

More real are the rounded corners who won the body, the chrome frame for windows that hide even more intermediate stands that were darkened, the wheels larger and much more dynamic and even stops which are linked by a led line across the bodywork.

This on the outside, but on the inside the ‘hand’ of Mercedes it is even stronger. To enter, the Mercedes EQT has sliding doors on both sides that leave a large access area, even for the third row of seats.

Inside, passengers will find, at least in the prototype, white Nappa leather and individual chairs with armrests, as well as a panoramic ceiling to which you can add photovoltaic cells, insurance for the electrical variant.

And for the driver there will be a multifunction steering wheel, a digital panel and a large touch screen to operate the system of MBUX infotainment of the brand and in the electric edition will also go into production blue accents that adorn different parts of the cabin.

FACT

Is new Mercedes Benz T-Class will replace the current one Citán and this name will only be used to designate the panel variant of the van.

