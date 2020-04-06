It will exceed 400 horses and will graze 500 kilometers of autonomy

It will be one of the main rivals of the Tesla Model S

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is an electric sedan still under development. It is planned to exceed 400 horsepower and rub against 500 kilometers of autonomy. Its AMG variant can exceed 600 horses. Its price is still a mystery.

He Mercedes-Benz EQS 2021 It is the next electric saloon from the German manufacturer, and is based on the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS, its prototype version. In recent times he has been seen with camouflage decoration in Los Angeles, where he has participated in a photo shoot with the concept car. A camouflaged evidence mule has also been sighted in Germany, something that has been immortalized on video by the YouTube channel walkoARTvideos. It is called to rival the Tesla Model S and the BMW i4.

The arrival of a more performance AMG version is also expected, whose main rival will be the Tesla Model S Plaid.

MERCEDES-BENZ EQS 2021: OUTDOOR

He Mercedes-Benz EQS 2021 It will be the first EQ family model built on the MEA platform, an acronym for ‘Electric Modular Architecture’ in English. That will differentiate it from the Mercedes EQC and Mercedes EQA, which start from the platforms of the Mercedes GLC and the Mercedes A-Class respectively.

Hidden under camouflage decoration, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 2021 hints at a fully enclosed grille and a more vertical windshield than the Mercedes S-Class, its combustion equivalent. That can lead to a more spacious interior, although to confirm it we will have to wait for the first photographs.

The roofline falls progressively down to the rear light cluster, but seems to take a more lagging position than in the traditional saloon, thus reinforcing the habitability of the rear seats.

MERCEDES-BENZ EQS 2021: INTERIOR

Still no pictures of the interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

MERCEDES-BENZ EQS 2021: EQUIPMENT

No details on the equipment of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, although the Vision EQS presumes as a prototype of Level 3 autonomous driving and the ability to achieve full autonomy as soon as regulatory entities and technology allow it.

MERCEDES-BENZ EQS 2021: MECHANICAL

Mercedes has not yet confirmed the mechanical specifications of the EQS 2021, but everything suggests that it will equip two electric motors, one on each axle, with a combined power of more than 400 horsepower.

Its battery will be 90 kilowatt hours and will provide autonomy that will range between 400 and 500 kilometers between charges, slightly lower values ​​than the prototype Vision EQS, which was 100 kilowatt hours and flirted with the 700 kilometers.

He Mercedes-AMG EQS, the most capable and sporty version of the model, can exceed 600 horsepower, in addition to touching 1,000 Newton meter of maximum torque.

MERCEDES-BENZ EQS 2021: PRICES

The price of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 2021 has not yet been confirmed. For reference, its clearest rival, the Tesla Model S, is available from 87,500 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/06/2020 The first data of the possible Mercedes-AMG EQS are filtered. 02/10/2020 They hunt down the Mercedes-Benz EQS 2021 during a full day of testing in Germany. 01/29/2020 Photos of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 2021 with camouflage come to light.

