It will have two electric motors and all-wheel drive

Its autonomy will be around 600 kilometers

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is the new electric saloon from the star brand. It will arrive in 2022 to start selling a year later and will be one step below the EQS, a model with which it will share a platform.

He Mercedes-Benz EQE It is an electric saloon that the German brand plans to launch in 2022. It will share a platform with the Mercedes-Benz EQS, a model that will be placed above it. At the moment only the internal code that the manufacturer manages to refer to this model is officially known, which is V295.

It is the sixth electric model confirmed by Mercedes-Benz, which has already begun to complete tests with it in the most extreme conditions on the planet.

Among its main rivals are the Tesla Model S or the BMW i4.

MERCEDES-BENZ EQE: EXTERIOR

When I debuted, the Mercedes-Benz EQE It will be somewhat smaller than the current Mercedes-Benz E-Class – which measures 4.96 meters long – although its creators promise a space in the cabin comparable to that of the Lessons.

MERCEDES-BENZ EQE: MECHANICAL

Everything points to the Mercedes-Benz EQE It will be all-wheel drive by having two electric motors, one located on each axis, while the autonomy of the vehicle will be around 600 kilometers. The power is estimated to exceed 400 horsepower, while the maximum torque will be around 750 Newton meter.

To all this we will have to add interesting technological details such as a four-wheel steering system that will help improve the stability and agility of the vehicle depending on the circumstances or Level 3 autonomous driving.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/14/2020 New details of the Mercedes-Benz EQE are leaked. 03/10/2020 The Mercedes-Benz EQE will arrive in 2022.

