Mercedes benz eqb 2022 global launch

The Mercedes-Benz EQ electric family continues to grow and the newest member, presented during the Shanghai Show that just opened its doorsIt is the GLB that with this new drive is now called EQB. As with the other models of this brand, it receives some aesthetic changes and of course the electric motorization that replaces the combustion engines.

Regarding the motorization, Mercedes-Benz says that the EQB will be available in versions with simple and integral traction, and in the European market it will start offering 66.5 kWh batteries for the EQB 350 4Matic that would have a range of up to 418 km. A “particularly long range” version is expected later.

On the outside, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is distinguished by the new glossy black flat grille with the emblem in the center and the fully LED headlights, while at the rear an LED strip connects the two brake lights. The wheels can be up to 20 inches with a specific design and finished in blue or pink..

Inside there are no major changes between the Mercedes-EQB and the GLB, except for some blue appliques or the specific menus for this new electric version. The MBUX infotainment system is equipped, which also has a special navigation function. to calculate the best routes based on refueling stops, weather and topography.

Although the images show the version for the Chinese market, those for the rest of the world should not vary so much. The Mercedes-Benz EQB also maintains the possibility of a third row of seats and a second bench that can be slid forward or back according to the space needs for the trunk or passengers.

