It will start from the same platform as the combustion GLB

Its interior, however, will have only five seats

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is the new electric SUV from the star brand. It will be located below the EQC and is scheduled for presentation in 2021.

The electric offensive of Mercedes Benz contemplates the arrival of a new model in 2021. It is the Mercedes-Benz EQB 2021, which will be located in the ranking below the already released EQC and above the EQA, still to be presented.

Mercedes-Benz has stated that in two years from now it will have ten electric cars, of which six have already been confirmed. In addition to those named, there are the EQS and EQE saloons and, finally, the EQV.

MERCEDES-BENZ EQB 2021: EXTERIOR

The new Mercedes-Benz EQB 2021 It will share a platform with the Mercedes-Benz GLB. It will therefore be a slightly modified variant of the MFA2, the same that the Germans have used with the new Class A, Class B and CLA. However, regarding the GLB A series of aesthetic differences are expected to make it clear that this is an electric car. They will be, yes, solutions similar to those taken with the EQC.

According to Mercedes-Benz Exterior Design Director Robert Lesnik, “Every Mercedes-Benz needs a face. It’s something we saw with the EQC and we’ll show it on other electric cars. There will be variations on both the front and rear between EQ family members, but they will all follow the same pattern. ”

MERCEDES-BENZ EQB 2021: INTERIOR

Despite being a vehicle born from the same base as the Mercedes-Benz GLB, the EQB 2021 It will not have capacity for seven passengers. This option is going to be eliminated due to the peculiar space needs that the car will have in terms of engine and, above all, batteries.

MERCEDES-BENZ EQB 2021: MECHANICAL

It is expected that the mechanical supply of the Mercedes-Benz EQB 2021 be similar to that of the EQA. In this way it will have an electric motor arranged on each axis. Power is expected to be around 275 horses and a maximum torque of about 500 Newton meters.

Nothing is known about the capacity of the battery, but it can be anticipated that Mercedes Benz It intends to provide this new electric SUV with a range of about 450 kilometers.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/11/2020 The first data of the Mercedes-Benz EQB 2021 is filtered.

