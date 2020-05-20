Electrification and technology will be the main protagonists

Expected to appear on May 27

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé 2021 will be presented imminently after the German brand has unveiled the first teaser officially. It will share a lot of features with the E-Class 2021 and will incorporate electrified motors.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2021 anticipates its next presentation with the publication of its first official teaser. You will receive updates to the E-Class 2021 with a unique body that places it as a rival to models such as the BMW 8 Series Coupe or the Audi A7 Sportback, although it has rear doors.

Its release will take place at the same time as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabrio 2021.

MERCEDES-BENZ E-CLASS COUPÉ 2021: EXTERIOR

Of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2021 It is expected to show a more dynamic aesthetic, something to which the presence of a renewed grill will be helped by some headlights redesigned with LED technology.

MERCEDES-BENZ E-CLASS COUPÉ 2021: INTERIOR

Mercedes Benz promises an interior for him E-Class Coupe 2021 totally renovated. It will go in line with what was shown by the sedan.

The presence of elements such as a new steering wheel, also renewed upholstery, a fully digital instrument cluster and a screen for the large multimedia system is expected. This, incidentally, will be the latest evolution of the star signature MBUX.

MERCEDES-BENZ E-CLASS COUPÉ 2021: EQUIPMENT

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2021 it will have the latest advances in safety and driving aids. For example, it will include the ‘Distronic’ active distance assistant or the active braking system capable of reacting to unforeseen obstacles.

The German brand will also offer a series of hadware and digital products aimed at protecting the car against theft and vandalism called ‘Urban Guard’.

MERCEDES-BENZ E-CLASS COUPÉ 2021: MECHANICAL

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the version AMG E 53 Coupe It will have a 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo engine that will deliver 435 horsepower and 520 Newton meters. It will rely on a ‘mild-hybrid’ system that will give it an additional 21 horsepower and 249 Newton meter at certain times.

More electrified variants are expected to arrive.

MERCEDES-BENZ E-CLASS COUPÉ 2021: PRICE

The price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2021 still unknown. The model still on sale is worth as a reference, which in Spain starts from 57,200 euros.

The presentation of the new E-Class Coupe 2021 is estimated for May 27.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/20/2020 Mercedes-Benz shows the interior of the 2021 E-Class Coupe for the first time. 05/19/2020 Mercedes-Benz publishes the first teaser for the 2021 E-Class Coupé.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.