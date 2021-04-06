Mercedes benz e class 2021 launch in colombia

As the E 350, the renewed Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be marketed, the brand’s most sought-after sedan, especially since the appearance of the W123 in the 70s and 80s, which included in its offer not only the coupe body, but -as a novelty- the family truck (Estate), which has not stopped evolving since then.

It will arrive with two levels of equipment located at opposite ends: the first, baptized Exclusive and characterized by the traditional bolt-on star on the bonnetIn addition to a more sophisticated interior with wood trim and seats upholstered in imitation leather, a more conventional grille with an aluminum frame and crossbars and aluminum sills that serve as trim on doors, windows and bumpers.

new Mercedes Benz E-Class

On the other side is the AMG Line, armed with more sporty accessories, such as 19-inch two-tone wheels (from 18 on the Exclusive model), a more prominent front bumper with large air intakes, diamond grille that shows the brand’s star in the center, black trim in place of the related trim on the classic trim model, and an aluminum-trimmed interior, floor mats and AMG steering wheel, as well as sport seats lined in imitation leather combined with microfiber.

But what’s new is under the hood. It is a new mechanical train of four cylinders and 1,991 cm3 now related as EQ Boost because it integrates the usual turbocharger and a 48-volt light hybridization system. Together they provide you with 308 + 14 horsepower and 400 + 150 Nm of torque next to a G-Tronic box. nine-speed engine that drives it from the rear wheels. This behavior is identical in both versions, although a sports sound system was incorporated into the AMG Line, while the Exclusive circulates in respectful silence.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The bodywork looks the same in size and style as the previous model, but acquired a different look thanks to the new front lights, more stylized and armed with High Performance led bulbs capable of increasing the intensity on the road for better lighting or, conversely, lower it when you notice another vehicle approaching head-on. The rear ones were also altered, as they left aside the triangular shape and adopted the new style of the brand, with longer and narrower covers that extend to the trunk door.

It also incorporates the driving aids that Mercedes-Benz already has internalized in most of its portfolio, such as intelligent parking in line and perpendicular, lane departure alerts and hill start or adaptive cruise control and, now also, one that the brand calls Hands-Off detection, which identifies if the driver wants to travel on the highway with his hands off the wheel to take care of keeping the vehicle in lane himself. But if the system recognizes that the driver takes his hands off the wheel for an exaggerated period of time, it initiates a chain of warnings that can lead to the activation of the emergency braking assistant.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will have to face the renewed BMW 5 Series (recently launched in the country) and with the also retouched Audi A6, and He will have no choice but to compete again in his own home with his C-Class brother, which —as we register on these pages— will arrive more ‘premium’ than ever.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2021, Luxury helm

Data sheet

Versions: E 350 Exclusive and AMG Line

Engine: 1,991 cm3 EQ Boost

Power: 308 horses at 5,800 rpm

EQ Boost Power: 14 horsepower

Torque: 400 Nm at 3,000 rpm

EQ Boost torque: 150 Nm

Gearbox: 9 gears G-Tronic

Drive: rear

Smart interior

The command post includes shift paddles at the helm and the MBUX artificial intelligence facility with two huge 12.3-inch screens that provide all the information regarding the vehicle systems, the 180-degree camera, navigation and connectivity. , and that can be customized according to the needs and tastes of the driver. Passengers have seven airbags and Isofix anchors for protection, and comfort systems such as panoramic sliding roof, front and rear USB ports, ambient light and automatic climate control.

Fact

The new E-Class is manufactured at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen (Germany), on the same production line as the four-door CLS and AMG GT models and alongside the brand’s most luxurious models: the S-Class. Sedan, Coupe, Convertible and Maybach.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class