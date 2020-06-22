Mercedes-Benz has introduced the eCitaro G, a fully electric passenger bus that will have greater autonomy thanks to its solid-state batteries

The electric mobility It continues to be one of the most relevant topics in the automotive sector, however, brands are not just committed to cars compact or family, but also by vehicles for the transport sector, such as passenger buses.

Mercedes Benz has released the new eCitaro G, a 100% electric articulated bus Measuring 18 meters long, it has the capacity to transport 146 passengers and promises to become a pioneer in its category, as this articulated version has batteries in a solid state, which offer greater autonomy and durability.

The launch is already beginning to become a success story, as the signature of the star has already received 60 orders from six different cities, the first units of which will be delivered to various passenger transport operators this year. .

It should be noted that the eCitaro it was already circulating through the streets of Europe, but in its previous version of 10 meters long without articulating. With the launch of the G version, Mercedes-Benz scores one more star not only for the size of the vehicle that allows it to accommodate more passengers, but for the integration of technology that makes it really interesting.

The next milestone in locally #emissionfree public transport: The fully-electric @MercedesBenz #eCitaro G articulated bus is new to the #Citaro city bus family & is an important step on the way to more environmentally friendly cities ðŸ ‘‰ https: // t.co/4R1ZUqbYGR pic.twitter.com/O9U3KdfrxA – Daimler Trucks & Buses (@DaimlerTruckBus) June 18, 2020

According to the Motorpasión portal, the eCitaro G will land endowed with NMC lithium ion batteries improved: with 396 kWh capacity instead of 292 kWh as its previous version. The only thing left to find out is whether this increase in capacity will result in an increase in autonomy or will offer the same rank as a consequence of its larger size.

Among the plans of Mercedes Benz you will find later bid on eCitaro G with solid state lithium polymer batteries, which do not require the use of nickel, manganese or cobalt.

The eCitaro G will equip seven battery modules with this technology to achieve a total capacity of 441 kWh, although for the moment the autonomy they will grant is unknown.

In any case, Mercedes-Benz assures that the arrival of the batteries in solid state to the eCitaro G will not imply the disappearance of the lithium-ion NMC batteries since both versions will be offered in order to satisfy the different needs of all customers and their services.

As if all this were not enough, Mercedes also announced that by 2022 it will incorporate a fuel cell as a range extender to reduce the need for loads and increase the autonomy of both the eCitaro and eCitaro G.

