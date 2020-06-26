Mercedes-Benz and Nvidia will join forces to seek to develop a new line of smart cars that will adopt an artificial intelligence computer

A new project is in the works for Mercedes Benz, who has decided to join forces with Nvidia, a leading company in computing and artificial intelligence, and in which both brands will work hand in hand to develop the new line of smart cars.

These vehicles will have a supercomputer developed using technology artificial intelligence, a project that would be ready by 2024. The main objective of this joint work is that autonomous driving and various innovations can be implemented easily and quickly.

If this technology is successfully implemented in the cars from Mercedes-Benz, both brands would become the first to offer a closer look at the ideal vehicle model of the future.

According to the Uniradio Noticias portal, Mercedes Benz and Nvidia, they detected the problems of current technologies in automobiles, such as the failure of sensors that has led to unfortunate accidents. This is how the idea arose to develop the most advanced computer architecture to date that supports various autonomous driving or advanced assistance applications for drivers.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2020

Credit: Courtesy Marcedes-Benz

“Autonomous vehicles are one of the main challenges that alone have a great impact in the world. The world drives 17 trillion miles a year and someday all those miles will be fully autonomous or assisted, we are at 0 today. Going from here to there will require firm steps, new technology, new products, new applications and services ”, he stated in a video Jensen Huang, CEO and founder of Nvidia.

Through a statement, the autonomous driving functions, as well as assistance, will be developed by Nvidia’s DRIVE platform, while the on-chip computer system called Orin, would allow AI applications that would make the vehicle level 2 and 3 SAE, levels that indicate the ability to remove control and attention from the vehicle when driving, up to some level 4 functions, where the driver does not need to attend to the car even in emergency situations.

No further details have been released so far, but there is no doubt that this new alliance opens up hope for the future development of self-driving smart vehicles that is getting closer to becoming a reality in its whole.

**********

It may interest you.