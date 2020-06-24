The project has in mind the new generation of German models, which will arrive in 2024

Cars can go from one direction to another completely autonomously

Mercedes-Benz and Nvidia join forces in the field of autonomous driving to create a revolutionary computing system in German cars and an artificial intelligence infrastructure that will arrive from 2024.

The new generation of models Mercedes Benz, which will arrive from 2024, aims to take an unprecedented technological leap. For this the signature of the star joins Nvidia, a leading company in terms of accelerated computing, in order to equip German vehicles with upgradable software with artificial intelligence and autonomous driving capabilities.

The goal of both entities is to develop the most sophisticated and advanced computing architecture ever implemented in an automobile. This new architecture is going to be built on the platform Nvidia Drive and it will be the standard of the new generation of Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

One of the most striking advances that is intended to be achieved is that the new Mercedes Benz be able to complete regular routes from one postal address to another independently. It is also intended to include numerous future applications for safety and convenience. Additionally, customers will be able to purchase and add features, software applications and subscribe to services through ‘over-the-air’ updates for the life of their vehicles.

Nvidia’s computing system is called Orin, and is based on supercomputing architecture Nvidia Ampere. It includes a system software stack designed for artificial intelligence and autonomous driving applications. Mercedes-Benz and Nvidia will jointly develop artificial intelligence and autonomous driving applications for SAE Levels 2 and 3, in addition to autonomous parking functions up to Level 4.

Solutions will also be used Nvidia Drive Infrastructure with the aim of enabling development based on data and deep neural networks to manage the requirements of the regions and operational domains in which vehicles circulate.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard