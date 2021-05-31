Mercedes benz 300sl restomod by jon sibal

Even people who don’t exactly like the car world will accept that the Mercedes-Benz 300SL is one of the most beautiful that ever existed, fans of the brand glorify it with good reason and perhaps that is why they will look with strange eyes at any modification they make to it. And with this most recent creation they are sure to “cry out to heaven.”

These renderings by Jon Sibal show an evolution of a design that the Californian company S-Klub had already shown and manufactured of the Mercedes-Benz 300SL on the basis of a much more modern SLK, and that they will also manufacture later surely in very few units. Here the speedster wave is followed with a very low windshield that serves as an anchor point for one of the main changes: the removable roof.

Mercedes-Benz 300SL, restored by Jon Sibal

As in the previous model that they had released, this Mercedes-Benz 300SL changes the chrome bumper for a front spoiler at the bottom and some explorers on each side of the grill. The wheel arches have been widened front and rear, under these are huge rims on low profile wheels, at the rear the chrome bumper was also removed and the front side grilles each became the frame for two chrome tailpipes.

Mercedes-Benz 300SL, restored by Jon Sibal

What sound will they make? At the moment they have not announced which engine they will use for this restomod, nor a clear image of the interior, but judging by its design that will give nightmares to more than a purist it will certainly not be modest at all. How about AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that with the right modifications we know can exceed 1,000 horsepower?

Mercedes-Benz 300SL, restored by Jon Sibal