Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Gullwing” seems, a silver SLK 32 AMG is

The idea of ​​taking an aging vehicle and turning it into something a little more modern certainly has its appeal. It is what is called a restomod, and it is something that can also work both ways. We have a proof of this in this silver arrow, which despite looking like a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Gullwing”, under that skin there is a SLK 32 AMG 2001 actually.

It is a tribute to the legendary “gull wings” of the 1950s, a car that has been replicated through a far more modern descendant through a second-hand model in good condition. And you want it, it’s for sale at Crossley & Webb, a buying and selling dealer in South Africa. Because of the real “Gullwing” they were made 1,400 coupes and 1,858 roadsters, which makes it a very exclusive vehicle and, therefore, expensive if you find a copy for sale (from one million euros onwards).

The unit that this post illustrates is budgeted in 1.8 million rand (about 105,000 euros), which makes it a real bargain in comparison. According to the website, this pseudo-SL 300 it took five years to gestate and features a handcrafted aluminum body shell developed from data from a 3D scan of an original model. But looking at the front and rear views, it is obvious that some adjustments were necessary to make the SL shape fit into the somewhat taller and more boxy donor package.

According to the announcement, the car retains all the modern components of the SLK 32 AMG, including its engine. V6 supercharged by 3.2-liter compressor and 354 hp and 450 Nm, and the attached five-speed automatic gearbox. The seller declares that this particular model is 400 kilos lighter than the original model, which should do it pretty fast; The SLK 32 AMG, marking 1,495 kg on the scale, completed the race from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.2 seconds and reached a peak of 250 km / h.

For its part, the cabin has many amenities, such as power steering, air conditioning and red-dyed Nappa leather seats. All of this adds up to produce a one-of-a-kind machine that would make an excellent addition to anyone’s collection. Once the new bodywork was cut and adjusted, it was builta steel tube roll cage for added protection and structural rigidity. This Mercedes-Benz must be one of the best ways to enjoy classic looks and modern technology.

Unfortunately, as anyone who’s ever driven a top SLK on a winding road will tell you, it’s not much fun to drive. In fact, ironically, the SLK 32 AMG’s vague source steering does a great job of replicating the bad feeling of a 1950s car. If you’re expecting 911-like thrills, we doubt you’ll find them here. But seems like a well-executed conversion that must have cost a fortune to carry out, and it is always a recurring topic of conversation.

