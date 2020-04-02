A concept presented in January bet on graphene batteries

Unlike lithium, it is a sustainable and easily recyclable solution

They think it is still “15 to 20 years” from reaching production cars

Mercedes-Benz believes that organic graphene-based batteries have the potential to become protagonists in the age of electromobility, but notes that they are still 15 to 20 years away from being ready for use in production vehicles. In the short term, then, the goal is to optimize lithium-ion batteries while exploring other available options.

In January 2020, the star brand introduced a concept car called the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR. At first glance it was the umpteenth exercise in creativity, the umpteenth futuristic prototype, but this one had the peculiarity that it gave a twist to the concept of the electric car. Its battery dispensed with metals and toxic materials to adopt an environmentally sustainable solution.

Although it is true that electric cars do not pollute during their useful life, the truth is that the management of their batteries is not exactly a clean process. The ecological challenge of lithium treatment is constant from its extraction to its subsequent recycling, which today is still expensive and complex. Hence, alternatives such as hydrogen proliferate, although the industry is determined to move in another direction.

Vision AVTR is committed to graphene batteries, which are emerging as an organic, sustainable and recyclable solution. In addition to allowing faster recharging, they would make it possible to lighten electric cars and also provide them with greater autonomy. Of course, these are all theoretical conclusions, because technology is still in a very embryonic phase of its development.

From Mercedes-Benz they insist that the AVTR was not a simple marketing exercise, but a business card of one of the lines of work that Daimler’s engineers are following right now. They believe in the potential of graphene, but stress that it will take many years to see if it is truly a viable option.

“It is a very promising technology,” said Andreas Hintennach, battery researcher at the firm, in a statement to Autocar magazine. “I have seen it in the laboratory and the results are very good. But we don’t think it’s close to reaching production cars, because it’s still 15-20 years away. ”

What will Mercedes do in all this time? In the short term, optimize lithium ion batteries. Hinnentach believes that they can still extract 25% more autonomy, which on many occasions would be enough to convince drivers to abandon gasoline and diesel for the benefit of electromobility.

Other technologies that are also perfecting are solid-state batteries, which he defines as “a big step forward.” They also work on batteries with lithium and metal anodes, lithium and sulfur, and lithium and oxygen. They point out that each configuration has its own characteristics in terms of efficiency, density and weight, hence they may be more suitable or less depending on the type of vehicle they want to create.

