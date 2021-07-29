Mercedes awaits response from “bruised” Red Bull in Hungary

Mercedes ended Red Bull’s five-game winning streak at the British Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton recovered from a 10-second penalty for his eighth home win.

Hamilton received that penalty after colliding with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on the first lap at Copse, causing the Dutchman to hit the wards with 51G.

The weekend at Silverstone offered a competitive upturn for the German team, which was outmatched at the two Austrian rounds, and Hamilton was fastest in qualifying, second in the sprint race and first on Sunday.

But the Mercedes track engineering director, Andrew Shovlin, considered that it would be “naive” for the team to go to Hungary expecting to repeat their performance at Silverstone.

Also read:

“The one at Silverstone is one of our best tracks, so it would be naive of us to think that we can go there and expect the same performance,” Shovlin said after the British Grand Prix.

“Red Bull is going to be good at a high downforce circuit – frankly they are going to be good at all circuits at the moment – and they are going to be a little bruised after the experience here.”

“So I’m sure they will come back very strong.”

The Silverstone weekend allowed Mercedes to advance in both championships as Red Bull walked away with just three points thanks to Verstappen’s victory in sprint qualifying.

Hamilton sits just eight points behind Verstappen in the drivers ‘standings, while Mercedes sits just four points behind Red Bull at the top of the constructors’ championship.

Shovlin believes it would be a huge boost for Mercedes to be able to regain the lead in both World Cups before the summer break, having trailed Red Bull from Monaco.

“We are in the middle of the championship, there are very small margins in terms of points and we are going to give everything now to try to pass them,” Shovlin said.

“If we can get them ahead of the summer break, that would be great. That is probably the goal we set ourselves, but it is a difficult goal. “

“But we have shown [en Silverstone] that everything is possible. You just have to keep going, trying and trying to improve. “

“It is a difficult team to beat, but I think we are a strong team and we will put all the meat on the grill to try to win.”