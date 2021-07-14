Mercedes and the challenge of the ideal configuration that gives options to Hamilton and Bottas

Mercedes comes to Silverstone hoping that his car will do better than it did at the Austrian GP. The Germans seek to reduce the distance with Red Bull and this weekend they will have a new opportunity. Toto WolffManaging Director of the German team, he hopes the Mercedes will suit Silverstone better than it did at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring. The Mercedes boss knows that the key to the weekend will be getting the car setup right.

“Silverstone is an incredible fast track and one that we hope will suit our car better compared to Spielberg. We also have some small updates to the car and we look forward to seeing how they go. We know that we need to give to Lewis (Hamilton) and Valtteri (Bottas) the car to perform at Silverstone and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth is working tirelessly to have it, ”said Wolff in the pre-GP statement from Mercedes.

The new format poses a challenge: finding the ideal setup in just one free practice session and before the opponent.

“The first weekend with the new sprint qualifying format brings a new challenge for all teams, with only one hour-long free practice session before qualifying on Friday and with the car set-up already set from the start of normal qualifying on Friday, whoever can be quick earlier will have the advantage over the weekend, ”adds Wolff. “We will adapt our approach and our shooting plans to ensure that we are as well prepared as possible for any aspect of this new challenge,” he says.

Wolff ensures that Hamilton wants to score the maximum number of points in the home GP.

“This year we are going to race the Hamilton straight for the first time, which will be a special moment for Lewis and for the whole team. I can’t think of another example of an active driver being honored in this way by a circuit, it is proof of what Lewis has accomplished in this sport so far in his career. But I know that coming Saturday and Sunday, he will only focus on fighting for maximum points in this colossal fight for the Championship, ”concludes Wolff.