After 63 days of inactivity, they return to Brackley and Enstone respectively

Some of the employees have already returned to their workplace

One month left for the start of the 2020 season in Austria

Mercedes and Renault have returned to business today at their Brackley and Enstone factories respectively. The workers of both teams return to their jobs after more than two months of inactivity on-site and start with the desire to squeeze June to arrive next July 5 in Austria, where the first two races will be held, in the best way possible.

Both the silver arrows and the rhombus brand were forced to close their factories last March, by order of their respective governments and also of Formula 1. In principle, the closure was scheduled for two weeks, but it was agreed that it would be until 63 days. After so many days of inactivity, both teams return to work.

Renault reopened its engine department two weeks ago in Viry-Châtillon. Today the rest of the squad has returned to routine. Of course, respecting the distances and with some employees who continue with their tasks from home.

Mercedes, on the other hand, returns to routine in its two factories, in the one in Brackley, where the car is worked, and also in its engine department in Brixworth.

We’re back! #DrivenByEachOther pic.twitter.com/NoUbM4NOzG – Mercedes-AMG F1 (@ MercedesAMGF1) June 1, 2020

After 63 days of mandatory shutdown, Enstone is now open. As Viry restarted 2 weeks ago, the team is finally complete with new ways of working, strict social distancing & many staff working from home. It’s a new way but we are here & looking forward to racing again. Dec ’19 pic.twitter.com/PnXkxkJKh1 – Renault F1 Team (@ RenaultF1Team) June 1, 2020

“After 63 days of mandatory closure, Enstone is open again. Viry returned to business two weeks ago and today, finally, the entire team has returned to work in a different way. We meet the physical distance and we even have employees working from home. It is something new, but we are already here and we are looking forward to competing again, “announces the Renault team on their Twitter account.

The ‘back to school’ of Formula 1 has come for them with a month to go before the 2020 season officially begins at the Austrian GP on July 5. Both teams have only a few weeks to arrive with the best possible car to the first race of the year, which will be on a circuit in which neither of the two left with a good taste in 2019.

