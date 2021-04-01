04/01/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso, champion of Formula One in 2005 and 2006 with Renault and runner-up in 2010, 2012 and 2013, said that 2021 will be a year of “transition” for him because “Mercedes and Red Bull are the candidates to win the races“and those who will fight for the championship.

“Formula One has changed little compared to two years ago. The dominant forces are the same as they are right now. For me, the great attraction is the new regulation, which was scheduled for 2021, but has been postponed to 2021. 2022. I have stayed this year with a transitional season, which I am already living from within the team, “he said Alonso a virtual press conference with Argentine media.

The Asturian revealed that in Alpine they don’t have “a marked goal“for this season.” We want to be as high up as possible in every race. Many of us have an eye on 2022. We know that this year is a continuation of 2020. Fighting for the championship and winning races is something that is practically reserved for Mercedes and Red Bull. We already saw that in 2020. So we have to look a little longer in the long term and work thinking about that, “he explained.

“This is a continuation of 2020. The cars have changed, but not much. Mercedes and Red Bull are the candidates to win the races and as a consequence they will be the ones to fight for the championship. Hopefully we will see a close fight for the title. Apart from that fight for podiums, there is a really interesting championship. From fifth to fifteen or eighteen they are separated by two or three tenths, “he added.

In addition, he considered that “adapting to the protocol caused by the coronavirus has not been difficult“” I saw how it was when I was in a couple of races with the team last year. I already saw what it was like to be on the circuit without an audience. It is clear that you miss the people in the stands and you also miss the fans. But at the same time our workload on the circuits has been reduced, “he remarked.

Alonso He noted that now there are fewer promotional or advertiser-related events and that this leaves the pilots more “calm” because they have “more free time.” He also said that he lived “with emotion” his return to Formula One and that he felt “a lot of adrenaline” in the first laps.

The two-time world champion had to leave the Bahrain Grand Prix this week due to a rear brake problem caused by a sandwich wrapper that fell into the brake duct.

Alonso, on his return to Formula One after two seasons of absence, he achieved ninth place in the standings and came to occupy seventh during the race.

He had to quit on lap 33, when he was in 15th place.