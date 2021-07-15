Mercedes-AMG SL: The interior of the new delivery stands out in technology

In the middle of the second decade of the XXI century they fell from grace and since then they have not come back. Can you imagine that we mean cabrio or convertibles. During the first decade they were all the rage, because everyone wanted to have one and brands launched proposals of all kinds on the market. One of the most traditional in this niche is Mercedes Benz, but even a manufacturer of its size has been seen to renew its range.

One of the next novelties that will see the light is the Mercedes-AMG SL. The continuation of this mythical roadster will go to the sports division, but the evolution with respect to its predecessor warrants it. A few months ago my colleague Diego Ávila told you about him, since the house of Affalterbach published a series of “spy” images where we could see him doing validation test. Well now they are back for present your new interior…

For now, the exterior design of the new Mercedes-AMG SL is anyone’s guess… covered in camouflage…

The image gallery that you can see below is so profuse that you will be able to “scrutinize” each of the details that shape the interior of the new Mercedes-AMG SL. At the moment we do not know, with clarity, how they have executed their exterior design, but inside it will follow the steps dictated by the new S-Class. However, it has a series of novelties that give it an independent touch and take it away from the Germanic standardization.

We mean the new, and huge, central touch screen that they have located in the middle area of ​​the console. Being in a convertible vehicle, which will drive many times without the top on, they have decided that it can modify the incline. And you will ask yourself, why this functionality? Well, very simple, to avoid that with the brightness of the sun vision quality is lost and therefore precision when navigating through the different menus that make it up.

Related article:

The next Mercedes SL Roadster is already “warming up on the band”

But this is not the only novelty that reaches the interior of the next Mercedes-AMG SL. The instrument panel, What is it 12.3-inch configurable digital, is separate. In other words, it is located in its normal position, behind the wheel and protected by a sporty design dome. And not to mention the lines that make up the design of the aerators, steering wheel or other controls. They are, like the materials, and settings, at the height of a good «Merche».

And the best of all is that it recovers the two rear seats …

Finally we must talk about the habitability, something that may not be vital in a convertible of this type. In this new installment, those responsible have wanted the SL to have four seats again. The rear ones will not serve more than to carry a child, but it is more than enough for the versatility to improve substantially. And up to here we can read, because until later (we don’t know when) We will not see it from the outside and we will know about its range.

Source – Mercedes-Benz