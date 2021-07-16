Mercedes says the interior designers of the Mercedes-AMG SL, which will replace the AMG GT Roadster once it hits the market, were inspired by the 300 SL Roadster and created a combination of analog geometry with the digital world, which they christened hyper-analog. We hardly see the relationship with the classic sports car and we do not understand the “analog geometry”, but the truth is that this interior seems worthy of a Mercedes.

As its name indicates and we had already reviewed, this new generation of the SL is being developed by AMG and will debut a new chassis that is 50% stiffer across the width than the current AMG GT Roadster and 40% more throughout, seeking to highlight a more precise and agile handling. Let us remember that SL means Sport Leicht, or light sports car, something that has not been precisely throughout its history.

Mercedes-AMG SL 2022, interior preview

So let’s move on to the hyper-analog interior: the turbine vents have a galvanized finish, the speaker caps for the Burmester audio system are metal, and you can choose a one or two color upholstery in nappa leather. The chairs can be finished with the center with diamond-shaped stitching or with the Dinamica Race microfiber with red or yellow stitching.

The focus of the interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 2022 will of course be the digital instrument panel and central display, the first 12.3 inches and the second 11.9 in portrait format. This, in addition, can vary its inclination electrically to avoid losing the image on sunny days when you go without the canvas roof in position. All this design of the center console has quite particular similarity to:

Behind this screen is the second generation MBUX system and in the SL it shares several functions and operation from the S-Class, only some have been changed here and some other AMG-specific ones like the Performance and Track Pace menus have been added.

The door panels, which look like an extension of the dash, not only have the aforementioned speaker covers but the same dashboard finishes to give that visual sensation. In another of those curious descriptions, Mercedes says that the center of the doors was designed as “a layered sensual topography”. They understand? Us neither.

Highlighting the characteristics of a grand tourer or simply a vehicle that can be used all the time, the Mercedes-AMG SL 2022 will return to a 2 + 2 configuration, that is, with two rear seats. However, as the brand says, its use is limited to people up to 1.50 meters tall; rather it may work better as a storage space for a golf bag, for example. If these two stations are not in use, an accessory can be installed to prevent unwanted drafts.

Finally, The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is expected to be presented before the end of the year with engines that have not yet been confirmed, which could be soon seeing that they have already begun to make these official advances.

Mercedes-Benz SL 2022 teaser