Mercedes-AMG presents its future: electric and plug-in cars

The future of Mercedes-AMG sports cars will be 100% electric, as most sports cars of the future will eventually – although synthetic fuels could reverse this trend. Until full electrification comes to Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes sports subsidiary to launch high-flying plug-in hybrids. AMG has just presented its sub-brand E Performance, which will include these electrified sports cars. In addition, they tell us what their four and eight cylinder plug-in hybrids will be like.

Let’s get to the point. The first Mercedes-AMG plug-in hybrid car will be a four-door Mercedes-AMG GT, the trade name of which will bear the number “73” on the rear. This vehicle will combine the well-known AMG V8 Biturbo M177 engine with an electric motor capable of developing up to 204 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. This electric motor is located on the rear axle of the vehicle, and feeds it directly and independently from the heat engine, which channels its power through a nine-speed AMG Speedshift gearbox.

Mercedes-AMG plug-in hybrids will homologate very low emissions, but they will be truly sporty.

This electric drive will be connected to a transmission of two relations – the second ratio will be engaged at 140 km / h – to guarantee maximum acceleration in all circumstances. It will draw power from a newly developed battery, called the AMG High Performance Battery (HPB). Created from the developments of Formula 1, has 560 cells, liquid cooling and 6.1 kWh capacity. Located on the rear axle, it will surely steal cargo space, but its function is much more important than that.

Its function is to supply power to the rear electric motor, which will be able to move the car by itself at speeds of up to 130 km / h. In addition, it will allow you a few km of autonomy in 100% electric mode, but according to its capacity, it will not reach the 40 km necessary to earn it the ZERO label of the DGT. This 400-volt, liquid-cooled battery will be able to offer the electric motor its peak power of 150 kW for 10 seconds and both its charging and discharging will be especially efficient and fast.

The AMG High Performance Battery (HPB) weighs just 89 kilos, and has an energy density of 1.7 kW / kg.

In addition to the classic power management strategies of plug-in hybrids, this battery will always have a charge reserve to guarantee maximum acceleration at all times. Hand in hand with the V8 Biturbo engine and the electric motor on the rear axle, This plug-in hybrid will develop, in combination, at least 816 hp and at least 1,000 Nm of torque. According to AMG, it will do the 0 to 100 km / h in less than three seconds, becoming the most powerful street Mercedes in history, and the most powerful plug-in saloon in history.

This same hardware will also be used in the future AMG version of the Mercedes C-Class. But with a fundamental difference: its thermal engine will be the M139 four-cylinder, an engine that already develops 421 hp in its current most powerful iteration. The big news is that the turbocharger of this engine will be electric, eliminating lag in the power delivery of the heat engine. The combined power of this plug-in Mercedes-AMG C 63 will be at least 640 hp, guaranteeing performance and performance superior to those of the previous V8 Biturbo.

The separation of the thermal and electric motor allows the combined torque to be much higher than it would be by integrating both motors in the same unit.

For older people, and for a more medium-term future, Mercedes-AMG to start using Mercedes EVA platform, which will share cars like the Mercedes EQS or the Mercedes EQE to create their own electric sports cars, with a running gear of what is expected from AMG. In addition, this platform will allow fast recharging in direct current at powers of up to 200 kW. It will be then when Mercedes-AMG has an electric car capable of competing face to face with machines like the Porsche Taycan or the Audi RS e-tron GT.