Mercedes-AMG makes the electric turbo come true

Mercedes-AMG has left us speechless upon discovering its new electrification offensive. The sportiest arm of Mercedes is very clear that the future is in the electric motor and in the use of smaller heat engines, and for this reason The next Mercedes-AMG C63 will reach 644 hp combining a 2.0 turbo, with an electric turbocharger and a new electric propulsion system. The most purists could put their hands to the head, but the truth is that AMG promises to put its 6 or 8-cylinder alternatives on the ropes.

It is irremediable, all the new AMG will be hybrids to a greater or lesser degree

Starting from the same technology used in Formula 1, Mercedes-AMG has decided to create a new C63 capable of combining different electrification formulas to support the 421 hp 2.0 Turbo engine (M 139) which debuted the Mercedes-AMG A45. This means that we found three different ways to electrify the powertrain, combining all of them to offer a combined maximum power that will reach 644 hp. The system will take the name of E PERFORMANCE.

First of all, Mercedes-AMG uses a motor-generator that acts as the starter motor and alternator in the gasoline engine, being able to assist with 14 HP of power in acceleration and offering a more efficient stop and start system of the propeller when it comes to reducing consumption and emissions. In second place we find the great novelty, a electrified turbocharger which was already advanced in 2020 together with specialist Garrett, a technology that will be brought into mass production for the first time by AMG. This idea manages to integrate a 6 kW electric motor in the turbocharger shaft, thus being able to eliminate the response time and allowing to keep the pressure of the gases constant regardless of the propellant regime. The German manufacturer has designed the system to achieve the most immediate response, using a 400-volt architecture shared with the motor-generator, and thus ensuring that the turbocharger can adapt its operation to the entire range of revolutions of the propeller, reaching 156,000 rpm. rpm.

The use of a true electric turbo is a milestoneTo date, the most we have seen are applications such as the Volkswagen group’s electric compressor, a system that assists conventional turbochargers at low revs to reduce response time under these circumstances. With the Mercedes solution, a priori, the desired independent operation of the turbocharger with respect to the propeller would be achieved.

Finally, the third form of electrification that Mercedes-AMG has designed, it is a rear axle in which an electric motor capable of offering up to 201 hp and 320 Nm is integrated. This electric motor would act as a complement to the heat engine, including a two speed transmission to achieve maximum acceleration at speeds below 140 km / h, and the best consumption / performance ratio from that speed. To power the entire electric assistance system, AMG has designed a lithium-ion battery with 6.1 kWh of capacity that receives the HPB80 code, being able to offer 94 CV (70 kW) of constant power and 201 CV of peak power for 8 seconds (150 kW).