Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door 2022

The sportiest division of Mercedes-Benz, baptized as Mercedes-AMG, launched the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door a few years ago, a coupe-like saloon that aims to become the benchmark in sportiness among the most performance saloons on the market. Now the brand presents a small update for this very special model, which improves in image, quality and refinement.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4 doors It was born with the firm intention of becoming an alternative to models such as the Porsche Panamera, an eternal benchmark within the premium sports saloon segment, with other models such as the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé joining the fight. It is, therefore, a very close fight that makes manufacturers have to strive to carry out creations that convince demanding buyers of this type of vehicle, who generally leave quantities of more than 6 figures in their new whims with wheels. .

The arrival of this update further enhances the appeal of this very special model., a model specific of the signature Mercedes-AMG, that does not find its equivalent in the more “traditional” universe of Mercedes-Benz. This update improves its aesthetics, but even more its build quality and its comfort thanks to new components for its running trains.

More personality for the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door

The aesthetic component of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door is enhanced with the addition of new bumpers both front and rear, with shapes reminiscent of the recently updated Mercedes CLS, as well as new designs for alloy wheels, which can be 21 inches.

The body color palette also receives changes, expanding the color gamut with shades such as “Spectral blue metallic”, “Spectral blue magno” (with matte finish) and “Cashmere white magno”, also matte.

Otherwise it maintains the general aesthetics, with very aggressive, very dynamic lines., typical of a model created by and for sportsmanship, how could it be otherwise in the case of a Mercedes-AMG construction.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door, with a more technological interior

The cabin also receives some changes, one of the most obvious being the arrival of a new sports steering wheel that receives the design of double arms already seen in other Mercedes models. With him they are also installed new haptic controls, as well as a new control surface on the rim that makes it possible to distinguish when the driver is resting his hands on the wheel.

New color combinations are also possible for the passenger compartment, so that now you can order new interior environments, with leather upholstery that combines black and white tones or with another combination of truffle and brown. The MBUX infotainment system, by the way, has also been updated to its latest version.

More dynamism for the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door

With the arrival of this update, the German model also receives a new adaptive suspension, an evolution of the current AMG RIDE CONTROL + air suspension that now features new active dampers with two independent pressure valves that allow greater control of body movements.

With this new suspension, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door is able to offer even more comfort in the quieter driving modes, while maintaining the radical and dynamic profile when we choose to activate the more “aggressive” driving modes. Mechanically there are no changes, but Mercedes “retains” for the moment the appearance of the V8 versions to focus on the six-cylinder variants, which will be available with two power levels: 43 and 53.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-door It is equipped with a 3-liter six-cylinder engine with 367 hp with turbo and electric compressor, which in its rear-wheel drive variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 5 seconds, but in the 4Matic + variant it improves that figure to 4.9 seconds thanks to to all-wheel drive.

For its part, variant 53 is only available in all-wheel drive version, increasing its power to 435 hp. In this case, the mechanical and electrical components are the same as those of the 43 variant, but it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 285 km / h.

What about the aforementioned V8 versions? Let no one be nervous: they will arrive, but with profound updates – in the form of electrification – that will give life to the first “E-Performance” models. by Mercedes-AMG. The six-cylinder variants, meanwhile, will arrive in Spain at the end of August.