Mercedes-amg gls 63 brabus 800 seven passengers at 280 km / h

As is often the case with Brabus preparations, the vehicle from which they start to make their modifications is already something of respect. In this case it is the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 with its 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 engine and 603 horsepower, which with some modifications that we will see, reaches 800 horses and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLS63 Brabus 800

The recipe is more than proven but the result is still impressive: Brabus installed new turbos, reprogrammed the ECU and added a new exhaust system High performance stainless steel with controllable valves to modify not only the sound but also to avoid back pressure that can affect the power delivery.

Thanks to these improvements, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Brabus 800 reaches 100 km / h in just 3.8 seconds and is limited to 280 km / h top speed, even more remarkable figures when we consider that it is a 2.6-ton vehicle with capacity for seven passengers who will never travel lacking in comfort.

These modifications are complemented by the visuals: the black grill (and in carbon fiber and with the red stripes) with the large and illuminated emblem in the center, a new carbon fiber front spoiler that according to Brabus reduces the tendency to get up at high speeds by improving stability, and hard-to-ignore 24-inch forged wheels (BRABUS Monoblock “PLATINUM EDITION” M) with Continental tires.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Brabus 800

For the interior of the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, Brabus offers the possibility for each customer to personalize it to their liking, but in any case there is black leather with gray stitching. crafted by Brabus upholsterers with impeccable attention to detail. The carbon fiber of the exterior accessories is transferred to the interior where it is complemented by pedals and shift paddles behind the rudder made of aluminum.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Brabus 800

They will then wonder about the price. And the answer, as it usually is, is that if they have to ask it, it is because surely it is not enough for them, but if Brabus notices them sufficiently “solvent” they will not hesitate to serve them. Or if they can’t go where Wheelsandmore, which by the way will give your GLS 63 even more power.

