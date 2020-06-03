It incorporates a 612 horsepower V8 biturbo engine

The new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020 is presented with specific aesthetics and tuning in addition to a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that, supported by a ‘mild-hybrid’ system, is capable of delivering 612 horsepower. Its price starts from 176,150 euros.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020 It is the sportiest variant of the largest SUV of the star brand. Its closest rival is the BMW X7 M50i, although it lags behind in terms of power. You can also consider the Audi RS Q8 despite its Coupé bodywork.

MERCEDES-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020: OUTDOOR

The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020 offers a specific aesthetic. For example, the grill with vertical bar calender appears only in this version. Headlights are fitted as standard Multibeam ledWhile on the front there is also an AMG front skirt with Jet Wing profile, as well as a splitter and side air vents.

The wheel arches add volume thanks to their widening, while the mirror caps share color with the rest of the body. For its part, in the rear there is a sports diffuser with four exhaust outlets.

The tires of the new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020 they are 21 inches as standard with ten high-gloss polished gray spokes. However, as an option, it can reach 23 inches in size. Finally, there are different badges on the body that refer to the sports version in question.

MERCEDES-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020: INTERIOR

The sporty scent of the exterior of the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020 it is moved to the interior, which incidentally has a capacity of seven people. In this sense, there is a sports steering wheel or AMG stainless steel pedals with rubber lugs. There is also an Arctic leather covering on the doors and some decorative elements in linden wood.

The instrument panel, as well as the multimedia system, offer a series of menus and specific information on AMG. The first of them allows you to choose between four display styles, which are the Modern Classic, the Sport, the Discreet and the AMG Supersport.

The seats that incorporate the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020 in the front they are specific, offer optimized grip and have upholstery in black Nappa AMG. There are also seven more options in terms of colors and materials.

MERCEDES-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020 it offers as standard in the front seats an air conditioning package and the possibility of saving different positions in memory. The second row of seats offers heating as standard, while the third row is optional.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz offers the customer various packages with which to increase the level of luxury and comfort. As an option, an optional Burmester High-End 3D surround sound system or the Burmester surround sound system can also be incorporated.

MERCEDES-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020: MECHANICAL

The heart of Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020 It is exactly the same as that of the AMG GLE 63, that is, a 4.0-liter micro-hybrid V8 with 612 horsepower and a maximum torque of 850 Newton meters. Thanks to it, the SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 4.2 seconds and reaching a top speed of 250 km / hour, a figure that can increase to 280 in the case of equipping the AMG Driver Package. The gearbox associated with the propeller is an AMG Speedshift nine-speed automatic.

The engine of this version of the GLS is supported by a 48-volt ‘mild-hybrid’ system that is capable of providing an additional 22 horsepower at specific times, in addition to limiting consumption and emissions. This is also responsible for the SUV signed by AMG to display the DGT Eco Label.

The traction system of the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020 it is integral. Specifically, the AMG Performance 4MATIC +, capable of varying the torque distribution between 0: 100 and 50:50. There is also a self-locking differential with electronic regulation.

The minimum average consumption that homologates this sports SUV according to WLTP is 12.7 liters per 100 kilometers. According to the same protocol, emissions start from 289 grams per kilometer of CO2.

The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020 comes standard with the AMG Ride Control + air suspension, a specific adjustment of springs and shock absorbers and the option to choose between three levels of hardness. With the Sport and Sport + programs, the body approaches 10 millimeters to the ground from 120 km / hour.

MERCEDES-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020: PRICE

The starting price in Spain of Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC + 2020 It is 176,150 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/03/2020 The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 2020 goes on sale in Spain. 11/21/2019 Mercedes-Benz reveals the first data and images of the AMG GLS 63.

