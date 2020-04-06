The E 63 S will keep the 612 horse V8 of the model still in force

It will not resort to any type of electrification

The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 2021, the most capable version of the E-Class, will debut at the end of 2021 with an engine in which the presence of electrification is not expected.

The Mercedes E-Class has just presented its mid-cycle renovation, something that occurred digitally after the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show due to the pandemine of coronavirus. Almost two months later, in late April, the signature of the star will do the same with the sportier version of this model. Its about Mercedes-AMG E 63 2021.

This AMG version of the German saloon is updated to rival above all the BMW M5. It will also have a family body, in which case the rival to beat is the Audi RS 6 Avant.

MERCEDES-AMG E 63 2021: EXTERIOR

The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 2021 will offer changes similar to those of the Class e, although its appearance will be logically more aggressive. It will have a specific grill, larger air intakes and a greater width. The presence of specific larger tires is also expected.

MERCEDES-AMG E 63 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 2021 will offer the typical recipe of the versions AMG. It will have more sporty seats, with high-quality upholstery that will presumably show off in Alcantara, with a specific sports steering wheel and aluminum pedals, among other things.

The multimedia system will be the last update of the Mercedes-Benz MBUX, while the control panel will be a second digital screen next to the central one, as is customary in the company’s recent launches.

MERCEDES-AMG E 63 2021: MECHANICAL

He Mercedes-AMG E 63 S It will be powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine offered by the current version. It will have, unless the manufacturer has managed to squeeze it a little more, a power of 612 horsepower and a maximum torque of 850 Newton meter. The presence of any type of hybridization is not foreseen.

The new one is expected Mercedes-AMG E 63 2021 once again offer the ‘Drift Mode’.

Mercedes Benz going to touch up the suspension of the most capable of Class e to offer an improvement in its dynamic behavior.

