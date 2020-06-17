Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a new electric turbocharger inspired by the MGU-H developed by its Formula 1 team with the intention of using it in the next-generation sports cars of the star brand.

When the reigning category discussed the engine regulations for 2021, there was much talk about the possibility of dispensing with the MGU-H, the electric generator motor associated with the turbo. Something that the motorists refused.

At the time, its removal seemed absurd to us, as the MGU-H is one of the few elements of a Formula 1 engine capable of being transferred to a street car. Something that Garret, a turbocharger specialist, confirmed when he said in October 2019 that he was preparing a MGU-H for the street.

Well, we already have it here: Mercedes-AMG has announced a new engine that uses the MGU-H made by Garret. For the brand, this device solves the conflictive choice in the choice of a turbo compressor, the need to choose between “a small compressor with an immediate response, but with a limited power peak, or a large diameter turbocharger, which offers high power, but a ‘lag’ or delay in response. ”

A small 48 volt electric motor / generator is between the compressor and the turbine; the three elements have the common axis. At the moment when instantaneous power is required, it acts as a motor by ‘accelerating’ the compressor faster than it would if it were to rely only on exhaust gases. This motor is very small, just 4 cm. thick, so its ‘integration’ presents no difficulty. And of course it is electronically controlled.

Tobías Moer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercedes-AMG, said in this regard: “We have clearly defined our objectives for a more electrified future. For this we must introduce highly innovative components. With this incorporation we complete our modular technology and adapt it to our performance requirements. This is a clear example of F1 technology transfer to the streets and highways, which will allow us to take our shift engines to another level. ”

The characteristics of the first propeller ‘with MGU-H’ -no powers or consumption- have not been announced, nor, of course, what models will it be used for, although from the photos the engine is a 4-cylinder in-line.

It is not trivial that last year Andy Cowell, the F1 engine guru at Mercedes and who just presented his resignation, said last year that “giving up the MGU-H would have meant F1 losing one of the most interesting. ”

Obviously, the basic objective for the series version is to improve response time rather than increase power, and there is still no talk of taking advantage of its generator capacity, but only motor, but a range of great possibilities opens up. Could it be used in the future to recharge the batteries of a hybrid ‘power unit’? After all this is what they also do in F1.

If it were not for the fate of Cowell is unknown, I would say that we are in one of those cases where that philosophy that applied Honda for years, preferably in the world of two wheels occurs. Its brightest young engineers went through what is now HRC to develop their theories and, once they had gained experience, they were transferred to the corresponding department, but series motorcycles: “And now, what you have learned you must do cheaply and efficiently for the series ”

