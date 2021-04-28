Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC +, the most powerful variant

The Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + is the sportiest and most capable version of the new Mercedes CLS 2021, the update to the sportier-looking large saloon that Daimler introduced in 2018 and which we thoroughly tested.

There are numerous details that visually separate it from other more mundane versions of the brand. Possibly the most visible is the AMG Signature grille with vertical profiles, to which are added AMG bumpers, black flics and visible air curtains (air intakes that channel air towards the wheels).

The window frames also feature polished aluminum trim, (in high-gloss black with Night package), with exterior mirrors in the same body colot (varies with AMG Night or AMG II carbon fiber exterior package) .

New generation steering wheels, covered in nappa leather and featuring the well-known AMG keys with display, are featured on the exterior of the new Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC +. But beware, with the new packages the appearance can be more sporty:

AMG Night II: Combines with the AMG Night package and changes the radiator grille, rear Mercedes star and dark chrome font.AMG Dymanic Plus: Add elements such as the red brake calipers with black AMG lettering. And inside it wins the AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa / Dimanica microfibre or nappa. And an extra driving mode, called Race, with Drift mode.

But the great protagonist of the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + is its engine. It is a six cylinder in line with 435 hp power (320 kW) and 520 Nm of torque, with a 48 v microhybridization system. It combines the starter motor and the electric generator in a single group, an electric motor integrated between the engine and the transmission. It has several functions:

It briefly delivers an additional 16 kW of power and 250 Nm of torque. It takes power from the 48-volt on-board network.

The system is associated with the AMG Speedshift nine-speed automatic transmission, which sends torque to all four wheels via AMG Performance 4MATIC + fully variable all-wheel drive. It also features the AMG Ride Control air suspension undercarriage. Its benefits are excellent, since it reaches the 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and has a maximum speed of 250 km / h.

Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + Limited Edition: 300 units

With the launch comes a special edition, Limited Edition, of which only 300 units are manufactured. It is only offered in two colors (Great Cashmere White and Great Selenite Gray), with decorative stripes above the thresholds, in Glossy Metallic Dark Gray or Black depending on the chosen body color.

These units of the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + Limited Edition include AMG 20-inch black 5-split-spoke light-alloy wheels, the AMG Night and AMG Night II package or the tinted rear windows. And the AMG Dynamic Plus package that includes the projection of the AMG crest on the ground. The upholstery is in bicolor nappa leather and has carbon fiber trim elements, among others.

Source: Daimler

