Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + Limited Edition, 300 units only for Germany

The new Mercedes CLS is already on sale. The star brand has opened the order books for the updated sports saloon, including the AMG decaf sports version. Only for Germany, Mercedes has launched the CLS 53 4MATIC + Limited Edition, with a more radical aesthetic.

The sportsmanship of Mercedes CLS leaves no room for doubt. The latest generation of the first coupé saloon on the market has just undergone a very slight facelift to give a boost to long-standing sales figures, an incentive for this second part of its commercial life. The last because everything indicates that he will be sacrificed.

European dealers They are already receiving orders for the 2021 model, whose deliveries will arrive in summer. And just for Germany, Mercedes has launched a special edition limited to 300 units with a special aesthetic, unprecedented in the Mercedes and Mercedes-AMG models. A model, the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + Limited Edition, with a specific configuration, as the bodywork can only be chosen in “Magno White” or “Magno Selenite Gray”.

The Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + Limited Edition is exclusive for Germany

The Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + Limited Edition, a more radical point

The unpublished detail is about decorative stickers on the underside of the front and rear door panels, in the most typical style of the competition, with red stripes. The decorative bands are gray with white bodywork or black if the saloon is ordered in gray.

The Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + Limited Edition is fitted with aluminum alloy wheels in 5-twin-spoke design, the characteristics of the sports brand, 20-inch and painted black. The same special finish as the ‘AMG Night’ package that it equips, with the details of the front bumper air intakes painted in gloss black, as well as the wing mirror caps and the edge of the side glass surface.

A special identity, which is also transferred to the interior with a black and pearl gray coating, the Nappa leather-wrapped sports steering wheel with red stitching and a specific plate on the center console. In addition, it has a complete standard equipment listed below.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + Limited Edition, black with red stitching and carbon

The only option available is the special package “AMG Exterior Carbon Package II”:

‘AMG DYNAMIC PLUS’ package AMG Night II package

Ambient lighting with projection of the AMG brand logo Seat covers upholstered in AMG nappa leather, two-tone black / pearl silver gray with contrasting red topstitching

Door panels lined in black nappa leather with red stitching Carbon accent trim Strips for door sills with AMG lettering and lighting Memory pack EASY-PACK Quickfold

Price Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + Limited Edition

Version Price AMG CLS 53 4MATIC + Limited Edition € 104,737.85

Prices valid from May / 2021, in Germany, not including discounts or other promotions