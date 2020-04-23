The new Mercedes CLA 45 S 4Matic + takes just 4.0 seconds to reach 100 km / h, making it one of the brand’s most powerful compact cars.

The range of cars from Mercedes Benz It has incredible, refined, elegant, sporty vehicles and above all with an incomparable performance on the road. For all those reasons, Mercedes-Benz has placed itself in the liking of drivers, however, there is a vehicle from the firm that has become the darling.

It is the Mercedes CLA, a car that now arrives with its variant Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC + showing his power and performance with his arrival in Mexico.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC +.

Credit: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz.

The sports car has an athletic silhouette, chasing the style of a coupe, in addition to incorporating an AMG grille, fascia with larger air intakes, four exhaust outlets and 19 ″ wheels. The Night AMG aesthetic package is standard.

Inside, the sporty and technological essence is also visible. The car integrates ambient lighting with 64 available colors, two 10.25 ″ screens, infotainment with an MBUX interface and a head-up display with advanced graphics, Napa leather upholstery with DINAMICA microfiberAMG controls with its own screen at the wheel and sports seats.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC +.

Credit: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz.

The CLA 45 S is also one of the most powerful compact Today, as it has a 2.0-liter turbo engine with 421 hp and 368 lb-ft, associated with a 4MATIC + all-wheel drive system and an eight-change dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC +.

Credit: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz.

According to the Motorpasion portal, one of the key points of the CLA 45 S is the electronics behind its all-wheel drive. The system can send up to 50% of the power to the rear axle when the front tires are unable to handle the power or ensure grip. The rear axle has a system called AMG Torque Control, capable of deciding which of the two wheels should send more torque. That ensures a good cornering and the ability to ride a drift-specific drive mode.

