Two versions, the ‘normal’ of 387 horses and the ‘S’ of 421

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 has the same characteristics

Part of 74,000 euros for the most powerful engine

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 4MATIC + is offered in two versions; the conventional, with 387 horsepower, and the ‘S’, which raises this figure to 421. In both cases, it starts with the same 2.0-liter engine with a dual-input turbocharger, the most powerful four-cylinder large series ever produced.

We have tested the most powerful variant of Class A, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC +, which is characterized by the enormous power of its engine, but also by a chassis that is capable of managing it due to the ease of driving it offers, especially with the help of very well calibrated electronics. It always equips eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and it’s always all-wheel drive, too. Finally, it is characterized by a very high price, clearly higher than its direct competition.

The A 45 S is the most powerful in its class, and we voluntarily exclude the BMW M2 CS here. This derives from a compact but with its coupé physiognomy it is strictly not, nor is it a version or derivative of the current BMW 1 Series. In fact, throughout this test, the typical five-door compact configuration is, paradoxically, one of the elements that makes this car something special.

The fourth generation of the Mercedes A-Class also brought with it a new batch of sports versions. Firstly, the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC was presented, with 306 horsepower. After a few months the most radical A 45 4MATIC + arrived, offering two power levels, 387 horsepower for the ‘basic’ and 421! for the already mentioned A 45 S 4MATIC +, a car with a penchant for records and, at the time, the version tested by us as a reference of the sensations embodied in this article.

MERCEDES-AMG A 45 2020: EXTERIOR

The aesthetics of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 identifies it as a special version, although discreet. Compared to its younger brother in the AMG family, the front air intakes are larger, the grille has vertical slats, the wheels are 18 inches as standard – 19 in the case of the S – and they house impressive caliper brakes on size and silver-colored – black for the S -. The tested unit therefore mounted the largest tires, in a model that costs 503 euros extra and which have the peculiarity of being ‘semi-fairing’ so that in a side view we only see a rim, brake disc and caliper.

In the rear, any A 45 sports a spoiler located over the boot lid, although there are two variants that we will explain later, and a molding on the underside of the bumper that emulates an air diffuser and integrates the four exhaust outlets that, without being scandalous, they are not true either. In particular, we would have preferred the ‘natural’ ones, one on each side of the car, which are also notable in diameter.

In any case, the most relevant change may be the increase of six centimeters in width, which will end up at its wheel arches and which logically has dynamic consequences.

For those looking for a more resounding aesthetic, an aerodynamic kit is offered as an option that incorporates a new front splitter, a few gaps that the A 45 of the previous generation already fitted, some side stickers reminiscent of the Renault 5 GT Turbo or a rear spoiler of ‘Civic Type R’ cut. This extra equipment is included in the Special “Edition 1” kit, which costs 10,283 euros and also affects the interior equipment, although you can also choose independently for 2,229 euros.

Without the option package, the A 45 S also has a small rear spoiler and doesn’t go unnoticed by a minimally educated eye, but it fits into everyday traffic without generating a constant admiring perimeter.

MERCEDES-AMG A 45 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 sets itself apart from the rest of the A-Class, even its little brother A 35, by its sport seats upholstered in Arctic synthetic leather and Dynamic microfiber or by an AMG steering wheel with additional buttons – in addition to those that any Class A– is already fitted as standard. The new ones were familiar to us, after seeing them in the AMG GT supercar: it is, on the right, a rotary button that allows you to quickly change the driving mode and, on the left, two buttons to change the loudness settings of the exhaust and the traction control. The A 45 includes details in red, in yellow for the ‘S’. The feel and finish of the piece are fantastic, and we would only ask you to save the lower flatness, although it minimally facilitates access.

As for the seats, the unit tested included the AMG Performance High-End seating package, some very good support bacquets – at least for those who write and for those who tried the front seats – with heating, electric regulation with memories and a well worked finish. Its price, 5,943 euros.

Burmester audio is also optional, although the A 45 S is fitted as standard with the Advanced sound system, which, from what we have been able to hear in other Class A units, is of remarkable quality, although neither is essential if We consider the importance of engine sound in this car.

The MBUX system focuses much of the limelight with its two adjoining screens, the one that acts as an instrument panel and the one corresponding to the multimedia system. The latter, being a vehicle created by AMG, offers specific menus and graphics. The instrumentation changes color, typography and data selection depending on the chosen driving mode, while on the central screen you can consult data as ‘racing’ as the instantaneous G-forces with the AMG Performance menu or the lap time, by an application called Track Pace that uses GPS and has several circuits around the world preloaded, although the driver can also add a new one at any time. In the case of our test, we use one already preloaded, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, and we also discovered that it can be synchronized with the mobile. In Driving Impressions we will briefly explain how it works.

As for space and interior practicality, it maintains the same standards that we describe when we talk about the basic versions of the Class A. It is not necessary, therefore, to go into detail, but to qualify something: in a 421-horse car, maintaining habitability , the visibility and soundproofing of a ‘common’ compact is clearly a privilege. It is not exclusive to the A 45, but since in its S version it is the most powerful in its segment, the mentioned privilege can also be considered greater.

MERCEDES-AMG A 45 2020: EQUIPMENT

The most cumbersome section in the test of a premium car has the advantage, in this case, that the A 45 is the last of the German compacts with sports aspirations to have reached the market, if we except the BMW M135i xDrive, which is very far in power. It has substantial standard equipment, but active speed control or the Pre-Safe system are optional, with a package of 2,595 euros. Also the 360-degree vision camera –588 euros–.

Electric rear-view mirrors are standard, as are the parking aid, the automatic closing and opening system, the interior interior lighting, the navigation hard drive or the armrest in the rear seats. The compatibility of the MBUX multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay is standard, and also the launch control –Mercedes calls it Race Start–, but to understand the magnitude of its effect it will be better to know its fundamental mechanical components first.

MERCEDES-AMG A 45 2020: MECHANICAL

Built with artisanal care in Affalterbach, the engine of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 is the most powerful four-cylinder ever developed by the German brand (link to https://soymotor.com/coches/articulos/mercedes-amg-m139-967906) . It has a 2.0-liter displacement, a Twin-Scroll twin-input turbocharger and a power of 387 or 421 horsepower depending on whether we opt for the normal version or the ‘S’. The maximum torque also varies, 480 Newton meter for the first and 500 for the second.

Associated with the engine is in any case the eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch automatic transmission – in the A 35, for example, it is seven. Equipped with the AMG Driver’s Package, the compact Teuton is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 3.9 seconds in the case of the ‘S’ version, while the conventional one is left on the road for a tenth of a second. It is a true record holder in its segment, and faster than a Porsche 911 Carrera, for example. The top speed, meanwhile, is 270 kilometers / hour. If we do not incorporate this package, the maximum speed drops 20 kilometers / hour and the accelerations are one tenth of a second slower. In any case, stratospheric.

Regarding consumption and emissions, both the conventional version of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 4MATIC + and the ‘S’ homologate between 8.3 and 8.4 liters per 100 kilometers and between 189 and 192 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled. Our measurements showed a minimum of 10 liters per 100, more than reasonable for a car of its power even if it is not used. Of course, on the circuit, he comfortably exceeded 30 to 100.

As its official name indicates, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 4MATIC + has an all-wheel drive system to transmit engine power to the ground. The front axle does the job until there is a loss of traction; Then a differential located on the rear axle can engage and receive up to 50% of the torque. Additionally, that engagement occurs through two multi-plate clutches, one for each wheel, so the AMG Torque Control system can selectively distribute force to each wheel. This significantly affects driving near the limit, because with 500 Newton-meters under the right foot, and although the suspension is very well tuned, situations of loss of traction adherence do occur!

Linked to the above we find the AMG Dynamic Select driving mode selector, which offers five basic ones: Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual and Race, although the latter comes standard on the A 45 S and is optional on the ‘normal’ , inside the AMG Dynamic Plus package.

Depending on the position chosen, the following parameters change: engine response, throttle map, gear response, steering assistance, configuration of electronic driving assistance, electronic tare of rear differential clutches, exhaust sound and the hardness of the suspension, if the adaptive AMG Ride Control is mounted, in addition to the specific springs and adjustable frequency-adjustable dampers that are fitted as standard on the S version.

Also in the electronic realm of car dynamics, the A 45 S features two other driving modes as standard: Slider and Drift. The first one places special emphasis on the distribution of force between both axes and smooths the delivery of torque from the motor, while the Drift Mode makes oversteering easier, as we will describe below.

The suspension scheme is McPherson on the front axle, with specific bushings and the lower arm in aluminum to achieve more rigidity and lightness, respectively. It comes standard with a generous bar between the turrets and, in addition, an aluminum plate bolted to the subframe of the front suspension and attached to the body to increase the torsional resistance of the front axle. For its part, the rear axle is multi-link although, despite everything, it has less responsibility.

Also worth commenting is the brake team, which has ventilated and perforated front discs of 350 millimeters and rear ones of 330. In the case of the ‘S’ version, the front ones are 360, although what does not change is that the calipers are six pistons and quite striking to the eye, while the rear ones are single piston. Below we will talk, among other things, about its ability to stop the 1,635 kilos of this car.

MERCEDES-AMG A 45 2020: DRIVING PRINTS

In a hot-hatch, dynamic capabilities are essential to justify the consumption, emissions, discomfort and price advantages compared to the rest of its range. And, in this sense, we will refer to the impressions collected during the A 45 S test.

Our unit mounted tires in size 245/35, which suffered our scourge on fast roads and in circuits, specifically the Ricardo Tormo de Valencia in its Grand Prix configuration and in its 1: 4 replica of the Fast Ricardo Tormo School.

The A 45 S is probably the fastest compact car we’ve ever driven and the easiest car to carry over 400 hp near its limit.

The engine achieves an impressive thrust, especially at high speeds, where the compressor reaches 2.1 bar pressure. In this sense, it behaves differently than most turbo engines, which tend to achieve a very flat torque curve at medium speed. Here, he feels better and better until 6,500. Unfortunately, it does share with that majority a certain turbolag on the downside, which can subtract an iota of effectiveness at the exit of very slow corners in sports driving. We did not have that perception on the open road or, at least, it was not bothersome: it has so much power reserve that having a fraction of it was enough to undertake overtaking or quick reactions typical of citizen traffic.

The sound of the mechanics is beautiful, especially in the Sport + and Race driving modes, which modify the exhaust gas output. Despite being a strongly turbocharged two-liter four-cylinder – with the silencing effect this has on the flow of gases – it sounds loud and seductive, with a notorious puff and, above all, downright addictive firecrackers on hold. All in all and with that, I prefer the sound of a boxer six-cylinder like that of a 911, or the bellow of BMW’s best inline six-cylinder. Thats the reality. But without giving up the 421 horses of the Mercedes, which are prodigious, at the height of the technical challenge undertaken in Affalterbach.

To finish with the loudness chapter, it is not excessively noisy on a trip at legal speed. In fact, the octave engine is barely audible, but the rubber footprint and low profile “sneak in” as rolling noise in the passenger compartment. It is not annoying, but it would not be confused with an A200.

The exact same thing happens with ride comfort. It is good for daily circulation and for any type of driver. The driving posture is optimal to enjoy on a circuit, but also to go for bread. But the bumps often remind us that we are in a sports car.

We start to pick up the pace and the A 45 S is obedient. The steering is delicious, because it transmits what happens on the front wheels, but it is not abrupt. Despite its variable gear ratio, we soon understand how much to turn exactly at each bend radius. You have optimal attendance. On the road, even when these become demanding, the brakes are not a problem, although we would prefer a harder touch and less pedal travel. It’s a matter of taste. We have not mentioned the change, because we simply have no problem to put it, it is fast and smooth like few others.

On these first routes, and at times, it is difficult for me to 100% identify how things happen. At the entrance to the curves, we noticed the help of the braked internal rear wheel, which facilitates rotation, and when touching the gas … there are several possibilities, depending on the needs. The rear axle can respond in slightly different ways, but always correctly. From correcting a punctual oversteer –provoked– based on gas, to pointing the direction where we want to go, giving gas gradually and letting go. Basic, non-permanent all-wheel drive cars require custom, this perhaps less because of how assisted we feel in terms of the chassis and electronics, but this is precisely the one that prevents us from sometimes grasping ‘whose foot you are limping’, and not because limit the action of the car, but because it corrects it, improves it. In any case, it is essential to go to a circuit to understand it better, and we had that opportunity.

Already in Cheste, we discovered that from the first lap we seemed fast. It changes direction very well for its weight, admits mistakes with a condescending understeer, and we increasingly understand how to accelerate, now with Race driving mode. The distribution of the torque on the rear wheels perfects in the exit of the curves what a good set-up of suspension and chassis has granted us at the entrance. Above all, it makes it very easy.

We did not have time to look for the time, nor do we believe that the tires or perhaps the brakes would have allowed it, which did begin to approach its limit of effectiveness by temperature in constant and abrupt speed reductions. The Track Pace works in a spectacular way, with a perfect detection of the partials, clear fonts, sound indications to know the times at each lap … it seemed that we had a transponder and telemetry!

We took advantage of the last minutes of stay on the big track to try Drift Mode. Doohan curve, slight swing before entering, gas kick and … let’s go the whole curve! The steering wheel turned to the right, and without much precision: what we do not do with the steering wheel is the intelligent distribution of torque towards the rear. It is so easy that, as Niki Lauda said on the same stage, “even a monkey could do it.” And yes, as happened to the three-time champion, we also spun, but because of overconfidence. Clearly, the ‘Drift Toy’ won’t be used on a daily basis, but it’s the button – or button combination, to be precise – for easy fun.

In the ‘miniCheste’ of the Fast Ricardo Tormo School, at last, we took the embarrassment out of a 2.73 meter battle car weighing 1,635 kilos… but it cost us even in a kart circuit! The action of the electronics and the enormous power of the motor keep it fast and fun, more than its technical data sheet could distill.

All in all, we found it even more efficient than the outgoing Audi RS3 and much easier to drive than a BMW M2. The latter is definitely more ‘pure’ of sensations and reactions, a more pilot car, but I can think of many scenarios in which that is not enough to make it more effective. The choice depends, mainly, on what terrain is going to be trodden with it. If the answer is daily road use, the ‘star’ is clear.

MERCEDES-AMG A 45 2020: PRICES

The prices of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 2020 are as record as its technical excellence and leadership against the competition. They start from 74,000 euros for the A 45 S 4 Matic +, to which we would have to add 10,283 euros if we opt for the special kit of equipment and finish ‘Edition 1’, while the A 45 version of 387 horses does not have official prices still. In the case of the CLA 45 S 4Matic +, the starting price is 77,700 euros.

