Do you think the system could be used strategically

Consider that the fastest must win, not be harmed

Formula 1 considered the possibility of holding races with an inverted grid as a classification system. However, the initiative did not go ahead due to the vote against Mercedes. Toto Wolff has explained the reasons that led them to adopt this position.

The head of Mercedes believes that the basic principle of the category is that whoever has the best team at his disposal wins and knows how to take advantage of it. In addition, he believes that it is not necessary to go to this extreme to make the races more entertaining.

“You need to look at the reasons why we are against it and there are three fundamental reasons. First, I think Formula 1 is a meritocracy: the best driver with the best car is the one who wins. We don’t need a trick to alter the grid to create more exciting races, “he said in statements collected by the American portal Motorsport.com.

“Second, I know from touring car racing that strategies become a very useful tool when the outcome of one race basically sets the grid for the next. Imagine a driver doesn’t run well on Sunday in the first race at Spielberg and they decide to leave. That would be the car that would start from the Pole in the qualifying race, “he explained.

Finally, Wolff believes that this measure would harm the fastest team against its most immediate pursuers. The reason is that overtaking requires a significantly higher speed than the pilot you are chasing, so with small differences the task is complicated.

“From a pure performance standpoint, whoever is the fastest car, and not necessarily us, will be penalized compared to the second and third fastest teams, because they will just start out front. As we know, margins often don’t They are very large, so it is an opportunistic move to give some teams an advantage, “he said to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.