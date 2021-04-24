Mercedes 300 SL ‘gull wings’ in scale 1: 8 (55 cm), with THE WORLD and Brand

This Saturday first delivery for 0.50

CARLOS ESPINOSA

Updated Friday, 23 April 2021 – 11:42

The sports model born in 1954 is one of the great icons of Mercedes-Benz. You can start building your highly realistic mockup starting this Saturday.

Few automobiles have risen to the degree of legend as has the 1954 Mercedes 300 SL, better known as ‘gull wings’ because of how they open their doors.

From this Saturday, a ‘seagull wings’ can be yours thanks to the promotion launched by EL MUNDO and Marca. It is a collectible by installments that allow you to build, step by step, a highly realistic model that, when completed, measures over 55 cm. If you want to have more details of the promotion, here you have them.

Dazzling engine

With a body of rounded lines and 1.28 meters high, It was based on the 300 SL W194 that in 1952 won at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Pan American. His cabin was very small and to enter, first had to unlock the steering wheel and tilt it down, so that the driver had room to insert his legs. The slim seats provided good lateral support and behind the only two seats there was room for a suitcase, since the spare wheel was in the trunk.

Under his hood was a 3.0 six-cylinder engine to dazzle when using, for the first time in the world, the direct injection. It reached 243 CV, an incredible figure for the roads of the mid-20th century. This performance and a weight of only 1,300 kilos (SL stood for Sport Leich, light sports in German), allow you to go from 0 to 100 in 8.3 seconds and reach 245 km / h.

The sports car of celebrities

The car was presented at the New York Hall because in Mercedes they foresee their success on the other side of the Atlantic, as it happened. In fact, about 800 of the 1,400 units produced. From the beginning, driving and displaying it became a symbol of status, good taste and a passion for the car.

The five-time world champion of motorsport Juan Manuel Fangio He did not hesitate to pilot it whenever he could. And famous people who never made their passion for speed a flag, like Sophia Loren, Clark Gable, Juan Pern, Glenn Ford, Gina Lollobrigida or Pablo Picasso, they used it. It was also sold as a Roadster (convertible) thanks to pressure from North American importers. And although it was successful, it could never achieve the charm of the closed model and its original doors.

Today the Mercedes 300 SL ‘gull wings’ is a object of desire for the wealthiest. If a few years ago it was priced at 800,000 euros, today a perfectly restored specimen is worth 1.5 million. And up to 2.5 million if it is one of the few 29 units with an aluminum body

