Mexico City.-The Merced station of Line 1 of the Collective Transport System (STC) Metro was paralyzed for several minutes, after a man alerted security personnel that a parakeet was at risk of being rammed by the train tracks. trains.

This fact was registered at 12:00 hours this Friday before the gaze of dozens of people who were waiting to board the Metro, corresponding to the pink line.

The rescue was shared in the official account of the Metro Network on Twitter, where he explained what happened a few hours ago: “Today at noon, STC personnel rescued a parakeet on the way to Line 1 station Merced, after that its owner reported it when they realized that the bird left the box where it was protected. “

When leaving the box, the bird flew towards the train tracks, but fortunately it was not placed between the electrical network that supplies the trains and its owner realized that it was on top of the gravel.

The CDMX Metro encourages users to protect their belongings when entering the arrival platform and respect the yellow security line. – MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX)

May 29, 2020

Desperate, he asked one of the security workers to go down the specimen and avoid the death of it.

It was explained that the user’s request was met and, under the supervision of various security elements, the parakeet was safe and was handed over to its owner.

According to what was reported by the STC during 2019, 302 animals were rescued from the Metro tracks.

For this reason, the care of objects and other goods that they carry when entering the facilities of this collective transport was insisted.

