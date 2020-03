New start for Martin Braithwaite?

Recruited this winter as the medical joker of Ousmane Dembélé, Martin Braithwaite may not remain at FC Barcelona beyond the current season.

According to the British tabloid The Sun, the Danish international striker could land in England, where West Ham would be interested in his profile.

But the Hammers are warned: Barça would not let go of their player for less than 18 million euros, the amount they have invested to poach him in Leganes.