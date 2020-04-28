He has been quarantined for more than a month in Colombia and every day, the number of cases of coronavirus increases in all the populations of the country. So far, 5,379 are confirmed cases.

In these hard times of pandemic and quarantine, many people have been affected by the lack of work, opportunities and even first-hand needs. That happens with the artists and craftsmen of Girón, Santander, who have made it difficult for them to work day by day on the streets or in the corridors of the houses of culture in the area.

For this reason, the teacher César Chaparro, painter and teacher for more than 20 years in universities such as the UIS or the UDI, decided to create the “MercArte” initiative, in order to support artists in this region.

“I have been quarantined here at my house, but the truth is that artists are hardly hard-pressed by the confinement. We are usually in our workshop, but there is fear and anguish. That led me to create this initiative, not for me, but for everyone in general, “said Chaparro.

What is the initiative about?

César, who has more than 40 years of work as a painter, donated 100 engravings made using the linoleum technique, illuminated manually. Each of these engravings is worth $ 500,000, but the donation has another purpose. He seeks to donate them for markets worth $ 100,000, to give to artists and artisans in this sector of the region.

“The support right now is very little, that’s why I came up with this initiative of a job that I have been doing for eight months,” he said.

The coronavirus has taken people to places and platforms that people never imagined. That happened with César, who had to create a Facebook profile for the first time in order to publicize his initiative.

“It has not been easy, I do not manage social networks and the media. With a group of friends we took this initiative and well there we are doing everything to help ”.

First swaps

The initiative has already started to work. Around 20 people have already contacted the teacher and have disbursed the money for his engravings. According to account, the work was increased because now it must buy the markets, arm them and deliver them; but it is not a problem for him.

“We already made the first deliveries, 20 people called us and now another job is coming. They gave us the money, we are going to buy the markets, we build them and deliver them. We are going to do it in the following way: we will call the artists and artisans one by one to come to my workshop and they will be delivered here. We will make a record of the delivery ”, commented the artist.

César Chaparro’s workshop is called Agua y Aceite and is located on Calle 47 22 – 04, in the El Poblado neighborhood of Girón. If you want to contact him for the initiative, you can call this number: 316 413 1068.

.