Mercadona’s surprising facial cleansing and exfoliating product that is not tested on animals

Among the different types of products that can be found in Mercadona, the supermarket company, under the Deliplus brand, there are options for all skin types. This is the case of the Bubble Mask & Scrub Facial Clean facial mask. which, in addition, is not tested on animals.

Under the Deliplus brand, this cream is exfoliating and effervescent, perfect for all skin types. It serves to cleanse, illuminate and exfoliate, keeping the skin clean, soft and smooth, free of dirt and dead cells.

It is formulated with mineral perlite, that is, volcanic crystal powder. Thus, the fine particles act as a gentle facial scrub. In addition, the oxygenating microbubbles produce a pleasant tickle and a light layer of foam on the skin.

This product is available in the skin care and hygiene section, both in the chain’s physical stores and on the online shopping website. It comes in a 50 ml bottle format and is priced at 4.50 euros.